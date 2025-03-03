MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
PA Picture | One picture to understand the birth of Bitcoin and the 50-year history of cypherpunk development
Bitcoin and the Rise of the Cypherpunks: From Cryptography to the Decentralized Revolution
Share
PANews
2025/03/04 18:08
PA Daily | Binance Watch tab adds 10 tokens including AERGO, ALPACA, AST; Arthur Hayes firmly believes that we are still in a bull market cycle
Binance HODLer airdrop launches the 11th project - GoPlus Security (GPS); Zora releases ZORA token economics: 10% for retroactive airdrops; Placeholder partners: Now is the bull market correction stage, not the top of this round of bull market.
AERGO
$0.12007
+0.72%
AST
$0.00597
+1.70%
NOT
$0.002102
+11.04%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Share
PANews
2025/03/04 17:30
Tips for entrepreneurs: 7 common pitfalls in building AI agents
Project success comes from innovation, execution, and resilience, not just launching a token or following a narrative.
NOT
$0.002102
+11.04%
AI
$0.1293
+3.93%
TOKEN
$0.01652
+5.82%
Share
PANews
2025/03/04 17:10
Celebrity coin issuance no longer works? Ronaldinho's coin issuance encounters a collapse of trust
Since Trump, celebrity token issuance seems to have become a new business practice. On March 2, the famous retired football star Ronaldinho also announced the launch of his personal token $STAR10 on the BSC chain.
STAR
$0.007857
-0.27%
TRUMP
$9.115
+0.24%
TOKEN
$0.01652
+5.82%
TRUST
$0.0005762
+1.14%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001272
+0.07%
Share
PANews
2025/03/04 15:17
One day's bull market was followed by another waterfall: How to survive in the surging and plummeting crypto market?
In the current extremely volatile market, it is difficult to make long-term profits by luck alone. Only investors with highly professional trading strategies can survive in extreme environments and potentially profit from them.
BULL
$0.003868
-0.76%
Share
PANews
2025/03/04 13:00
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.4)
Who can make this money?
MEME
$0.002176
+28.75%
AI
$0.1293
+3.93%
MEMES
$0.00008835
-0.28%
Share
PANews
2025/03/04 10:57
PA Daily | Trump said that the strategic crypto reserves will include BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP and ADA; ZachXBT said that Ripple still holds about $7.18 billion in XRP
ADA's 24-hour increase exceeded 70%, and its market capitalization ranking rose to eighth; Binance will restrict the trading of non-MiCA compliant stablecoins in the European Economic Area; crypto analyst Eugene said that it is not yet certain whether the market will rebound bullishly or adjust bearishly, and attention should be paid to the direction after March 7.
BTC
$117,210.94
+0.80%
SOL
$176.26
+1.48%
NOT
$0.002102
+11.04%
AREA
$0.01448
-5.04%
XRP
$3.0704
+0.64%
Share
PANews
2025/03/03 17:30
Trump named Cardano as one of the US's strategic crypto reserves. How does Cardano create a bull market illusion through narrative?
Through the ups and downs of the crypto market, the old public chain Cardano always has its own BUFF blessing, and it has been on the rise all the way. In this cycle, the old Cardano has been renewed, anchored in the Bitcoin L2 narrative, and recently has been frequently screened with multiple identities such as US crypto reserve assets, ETF application targets, and institutional configuration hot choices, making its presence felt.
TRUMP
$9.115
+0.24%
HOT
$0.0009856
+1.02%
BULL
$0.003868
-0.76%
Share
PANews
2025/03/03 15:40
The cryptocurrency market rebounded overnight. Has the era of pro-crypto government in the United States officially begun?
The Kobeissi Letter, a capital markets review journal, will deeply analyze the background, market reaction and potential impact of the announcement of the "U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve" and look forward to the future direction of U.S. crypto policy.
U
$0.01087
-2.33%
FORWARD
$0.0001132
+5.89%
FUTURE
$0.11694
-2.00%
PRO
$0.8025
+1.94%
Share
PANews
2025/03/03 14:25
ETHDenver Conference Observation: The market is not as bad as it seems
People who once prioritized trends and narratives are now driving projects to increase revenue and fees.
NOT
$0.002102
+11.04%
BAD
$0.00000000908
+5.45%
NOW
$0.00774
+9.01%
PEOPLE
$0.01972
+2.44%
Share
PANews
2025/03/03 14:04
Trending News
More
Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended
US SEC green lights in-kind creations and redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs
Top gainers and losers in crypto this week
Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift
Closing arguments in Tornado Cash developer case focus on privacy rights, with prosecutors alleging facilitating profiteering.