PA Daily | Ethereum Foundation appoints two co-executive directors; Strategy achieves $2.6 billion in Bitcoin revenue in the first two months of 2025

CZ released a "crazy idea for token issuance", but said that he personally had no plans to issue tokens; Vitalik said that Ethereum needs a large number of young people with cypherpunk visions; Suji Yan issued an ultimatum to hackers on the chain that if the funds are not returned within 72 hours, law enforcement actions will be escalated;.