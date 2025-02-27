MEXC Exchange
“Selling a kidney to keep Bitcoin”: Strategy’s long bet faces liquidation concerns
Bitcoin led the crypto market to fall across the board, and the pessimistic liquidity outlook exacerbated the market's selling sentiment. In this market environment, investors can't help but worry that MicroStrategy, a veteran Bitcoin leverager, will encounter a "turnover." But to some extent, Strategy's convertible bond structure and financing capabilities reduce the possibility of its Bitcoin being forcibly pledged or liquidated.
PANews
2025/02/28 17:29
Analysis: Mysterious whale hoards $340 million worth of BTC, but is the best time to buy the dip yet?
Traders on social media seem keen to buy at the bottom, and mysterious whales have also taken action, but on-chain data analysis platform Santiment believes that this does not necessarily mean that the best time to buy has arrived.
PANews
2025/02/28 16:20
Driven by events, we review the key governance trends and integration trends in February
Governance dynamics are seen as an indicator of future stability and growth, but a project’s technical updates can have just as much influence as governance dynamics.
PANews
2025/02/28 14:51
PA Chart | A look back at the crypto panic moments from 2018 to 2025
PANews has compiled the cyclical volatility events in the crypto market over the past few years, looking at several key factors that have triggered panic moments, including macroeconomics, internal crises in the industry, the bursting of speculative bubbles, and regulatory pressure.
PANews
2025/02/28 13:11
OSL trading time: large transactions and daily active addresses decreased, and the market trend diverged
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2025/02/28 13:00
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.28)
No hot spots at all
PANews
2025/02/28 11:18
Traditional gift card platforms enter Web3. How does Raise, which has raised a total of $220 million, enter the crypto consumption track?
Raise, a crypto gift card platform, announced that it has completed a $63 million strategic financing, led by Haun Ventures, with participation from Paper Ventures, Selini Capital, GSR, and Raj Gokal, co-founder of blockchain Solana. This round of financing brings Raise's total financing to more than $220 million.
PANews
2025/02/28 08:31
A look at 6 emerging Launchpad platforms: Solana is still the main battlefield, and MEME core presents diversified gameplay
In this article, PANews lists six new Launchpad platforms that have received a lot of attention. These platforms are mainly based on Solana. Each has its own business model and shows innovative attempts in security, gameplay diversity and popularity, but the core still revolves around MEME.
PANews
2025/02/27 18:47
PA Daily | The Fear and Greed Index hit a new low since June last year, and Binance HODLer airdrop launched MyShell (SHELL)
Berachain has appointed former Polygon Labs CTO as its new chief technology officer; DTCC lists the first Solana futures ETFs, codes $SOLZ and $SOLT; FBI: North Korean hacker group "TraderTraitor" stole $1.5 billion in crypto assets from Bybit.
PANews
2025/02/27 17:30
From Cosmos to Ethereum: How does Initia integrate the advantages of the two major ecosystems?
If Ethereum is the “world computer”, then Initia is the “world conductor”.
PANews
2025/02/27 17:10
