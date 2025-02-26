2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Why am I firmly optimistic about Ordinals? The gaming field of miners, KOLs, and gamblers, and my personal declaration at the bottom

Why am I firmly optimistic about Ordinals? The gaming field of miners, KOLs, and gamblers, and my personal declaration at the bottom

Ordinals is not just a simple protocol, it is a mirror image of the nature of the crypto market—a place where greed, manipulation, and power intertwine, but it is also a battlefield of opportunity.
Notcoin
NOT$0.002103+11.09%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00165-7.30%
Powerloom
POWER$0.0119+11.94%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002899+6.77%
Share
PANews2025/02/27 16:16
Bybit security investigation reveals the truth: SAFE front-end cloud service was attacked, how to ensure the safety of hundreds of billions of assets carried by multi-signature wallets

Bybit security investigation reveals the truth: SAFE front-end cloud service was attacked, how to ensure the safety of hundreds of billions of assets carried by multi-signature wallets

On February 27, Bybit released a hacker forensics report, which pointed out that the theft of funds was caused by a vulnerability in Safe’s infrastructure, but it seems that Safe is unwilling to accept this accusation.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08808+1.45%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4442-1.09%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0807+1.44%
Share
PANews2025/02/27 15:22
Solana Inflation Revolution: SIMD-0228 Proposal Sparks Community Controversy, 80% Reduction in Issuance Hides Risk of "Death Spiral"

Solana Inflation Revolution: SIMD-0228 Proposal Sparks Community Controversy, 80% Reduction in Issuance Hides Risk of "Death Spiral"

The blueprint of "smart issuance" has aroused heated debate in the community about "inflation spiral" and interest game.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004241+0.59%
Share
PANews2025/02/27 14:02
PA Daily | Hemi mainnet will be launched on March 12; Binance CEO said the current market adjustment is a tactical retracement rather than a trend reversal

PA Daily | Hemi mainnet will be launched on March 12; Binance CEO said the current market adjustment is a tactical retracement rather than a trend reversal

The Bitcoin Reserve Act of the State of Oklahoma, USA, passed the committee review; the SEC terminated its investigation into Uniswap Labs and did not take any enforcement action; the Hemi mainnet will be launched on March 12, integrating the Bitcoin and Ethereum ecosystems.
American Coin
USA$0.0000009741+4.40%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04058+0.34%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002103+11.09%
Share
PANews2025/02/26 18:02
Binance tested the pre-market trading "limit-up mechanism" for the first time. RED rose by up to 400% in the first three days after opening. Its applicability remains to be tested by the market.

Binance tested the pre-market trading "limit-up mechanism" for the first time. RED rose by up to 400% in the first three days after opening. Its applicability remains to be tested by the market.

Binance announced that it will launch a "limit-up mechanism" test in Launchpool pre-market trading, and this test is for RedStone (RED) tokens. However, it is still unclear whether this mechanism will become a long-term function. Previously, Huobi launched a partial liquidation and circuit breaker mechanism after the Bitcoin crash on March 12, 2020.
RedStone
RED$0.3454-5.13%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02552+0.11%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/02/26 17:24
After being "backstabbed" by Pump.fun, Solana officially promotes Time.fun to explore new directions for ecological growth

After being "backstabbed" by Pump.fun, Solana officially promotes Time.fun to explore new directions for ecological growth

The strong support given by Solana officials to Time.fun is not only a strong response to Pump.fun&#39;s liquidity sucking, but also another growth exploration after the chaos of celebrity coin issuance severely hit the Solana ecosystem.
Notcoin
NOT$0.002103+11.09%
FUNToken
FUN$0.011186-5.92%
Share
PANews2025/02/26 17:04
Multicoin Capital: Why is Geodnet a critical link in the era of physical AI?

Multicoin Capital: Why is Geodnet a critical link in the era of physical AI?

The AI-driven robotics revolution has become an irreversible trend; the key lies in the timing of its full outbreak.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1294+4.01%
Chainlink
LINK$17.3+0.93%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002899+6.77%
Share
PANews2025/02/26 14:50
The crypto market plummeted, and more than 300,000 people were liquidated: the core reasons you need to know

The crypto market plummeted, and more than 300,000 people were liquidated: the core reasons you need to know

This article attempts to clarify the causes of the current downward trend in cryptocurrencies and determine what necessary conditions are needed for the market to regain bullish sentiment.
Core DAO
CORE$0.5161-0.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09995-0.11%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01974+2.54%
Share
PANews2025/02/26 13:51
OSL Trading Time: The market may enter a consolidation period before the next decline, and the behavior of large investors will become a key indicator

OSL Trading Time: The market may enter a consolidation period before the next decline, and the behavior of large investors will become a key indicator

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
Share
PANews2025/02/26 12:30
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.26)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.26)

Pump.fun Token Graduation Rate Hits New Low
Memecoin
MEME$0.002178+28.87%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1294+4.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01652+5.82%
FUNToken
FUN$0.011186-5.92%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008835-0.28%
Share
PANews2025/02/26 12:12

Trending News

More

Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended

US SEC green lights in-kind creations and redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs

Top gainers and losers in crypto this week

Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift

Closing arguments in Tornado Cash developer case focus on privacy rights, with prosecutors alleging facilitating profiteering.