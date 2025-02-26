Binance tested the pre-market trading "limit-up mechanism" for the first time. RED rose by up to 400% in the first three days after opening. Its applicability remains to be tested by the market.

Binance announced that it will launch a "limit-up mechanism" test in Launchpool pre-market trading, and this test is for RedStone (RED) tokens. However, it is still unclear whether this mechanism will become a long-term function. Previously, Huobi launched a partial liquidation and circuit breaker mechanism after the Bitcoin crash on March 12, 2020.