Why am I firmly optimistic about Ordinals? The gaming field of miners, KOLs, and gamblers, and my personal declaration at the bottom
Ordinals is not just a simple protocol, it is a mirror image of the nature of the crypto market—a place where greed, manipulation, and power intertwine, but it is also a battlefield of opportunity.
PANews
2025/02/27 16:16
Bybit security investigation reveals the truth: SAFE front-end cloud service was attacked, how to ensure the safety of hundreds of billions of assets carried by multi-signature wallets
On February 27, Bybit released a hacker forensics report, which pointed out that the theft of funds was caused by a vulnerability in Safe’s infrastructure, but it seems that Safe is unwilling to accept this accusation.
PANews
2025/02/27 15:22
Solana Inflation Revolution: SIMD-0228 Proposal Sparks Community Controversy, 80% Reduction in Issuance Hides Risk of "Death Spiral"
The blueprint of "smart issuance" has aroused heated debate in the community about "inflation spiral" and interest game.
PANews
2025/02/27 14:02
PA Daily | Hemi mainnet will be launched on March 12; Binance CEO said the current market adjustment is a tactical retracement rather than a trend reversal
The Bitcoin Reserve Act of the State of Oklahoma, USA, passed the committee review; the SEC terminated its investigation into Uniswap Labs and did not take any enforcement action; the Hemi mainnet will be launched on March 12, integrating the Bitcoin and Ethereum ecosystems.
PANews
2025/02/26 18:02
Binance tested the pre-market trading "limit-up mechanism" for the first time. RED rose by up to 400% in the first three days after opening. Its applicability remains to be tested by the market.
Binance announced that it will launch a "limit-up mechanism" test in Launchpool pre-market trading, and this test is for RedStone (RED) tokens. However, it is still unclear whether this mechanism will become a long-term function. Previously, Huobi launched a partial liquidation and circuit breaker mechanism after the Bitcoin crash on March 12, 2020.
PANews
2025/02/26 17:24
After being "backstabbed" by Pump.fun, Solana officially promotes Time.fun to explore new directions for ecological growth
The strong support given by Solana officials to Time.fun is not only a strong response to Pump.fun's liquidity sucking, but also another growth exploration after the chaos of celebrity coin issuance severely hit the Solana ecosystem.
PANews
2025/02/26 17:04
Multicoin Capital: Why is Geodnet a critical link in the era of physical AI?
The AI-driven robotics revolution has become an irreversible trend; the key lies in the timing of its full outbreak.
PANews
2025/02/26 14:50
The crypto market plummeted, and more than 300,000 people were liquidated: the core reasons you need to know
This article attempts to clarify the causes of the current downward trend in cryptocurrencies and determine what necessary conditions are needed for the market to regain bullish sentiment.
PANews
2025/02/26 13:51
OSL Trading Time: The market may enter a consolidation period before the next decline, and the behavior of large investors will become a key indicator
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2025/02/26 12:30
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.26)
Pump.fun Token Graduation Rate Hits New Low
PANews
2025/02/26 12:12
