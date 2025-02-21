MEXC Exchange
PA Daily | Bitcoin falls below $90,000; Binance Launchpool launches RedStone (RED)
South Korea's Financial Intelligence Agency restricts new users of Upbit from trading crypto assets; the US SEC accepts Grayscale's application for Cardano spot ETF; Binance Launchpool launches RedStone (RED); Binance Pre Market introduces a daily price limit mechanism; Bybit hackers have cleaned 100,000 ETH.
PANews
2025/02/25 18:00
Pundi AI token swap in-depth analysis: deflation model reconstruction and AI data value leap
This article will detail the token swap process, the logic behind it, the reasons for the upgrade, and the innovative changes it brings.
PANews
2025/02/25 15:46
PA Daily | Infini was hacked, and about $49.5 million was stolen; Pump.fun is suspected to be internally testing the AMM liquidity pool
The Montana House of Representatives in the United States rejected the "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve" bill; Bybit CEO said that the ETH gap has been fully made up; the exchange eXch denied the accusation of helping the Lazarus Group hacker team launder money; SUI, OP, ZETA and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking this week, of which SUI unlocking is worth about US$77.6 million.
PANews
2025/02/24 17:19
OSL Trading Moments: The market predicts that BTC may fall to $77,000 before returning to a bull market, and altcoins are expected to rebound
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2025/02/24 12:12
After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?
This article will delve into the impact of this attack on Aave, Ethena, and USDe, analyze how the DeFi system responded to this incident, and explore whether Proof of Reserves can prevent liquidations of more than $20 million.
PANews
2025/02/24 11:33
Financing Weekly Report | 15 public financing events; Cryptographic security platform Blockaid completes $50 million Series B financing, led by Ribbit Capital
Last week, five financings of tens of millions of US dollars were announced; nearly US$100 million flowed into the infrastructure sector.
PANews
2025/02/24 09:39
Weekly preview | Arkham Exchange provides spot trading to 17 states in the United States; VitaDAO plans to launch a new token on Pump Science
In the coming week from February 24, 2025 to March 2, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
PANews
2025/02/23 20:53
$1.4 billion ETH was stolen in a terrifying night. What impact does the Bybit security incident have on Ethereum and the crypto industry?
As the main asset stolen this time, what far-reaching impact will the Ethereum ecosystem have? Perhaps this is something the industry needs to think about further.
PANews
2025/02/23 13:50
PA Daily | Kaito AI Releases KAITO Token Economics; Argentine Senate Asks Government for Report on LIBRA Token Scandal
The U.S. SEC announced the establishment of a cyber and emerging technology division to protect retail investors, involving the fight against crypto asset fraud; CoinList will launch the Obol token sale on February 25; Story released its latest roadmap; Hong Kong will promote the use of tokenization technology in the capital market.
PANews
2025/02/21 17:18
The ownership balance of Web3 can be seen from the cancellation of custom design of Paragraph
Paragraph can change the visual presentation of the blog at will, and the creator has no control over this.
PANews
2025/02/21 14:15
