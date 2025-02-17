Crypto ETFs welcome institutional entry, 15 institutions hold nearly $14 billion, BlackRock attracts the most funds

In this article, PANews sorted out the Bitcoin/Ethereum spot ETF holdings of 15 institutions in 2024, with a total holding value of more than US$13.98 billion. From the perspective of holding strategies, each institution has different market expectations and asset allocation directions. Many institutions increased their holdings on a large scale in the fourth quarter of 2024, especially BlackRock's IBIT, which attracted the most money. In terms of holding structure, most institutions mainly focus on Bitcoin spot ETF products, but many institutions also began to increase their investment in Ethereum ETFs in Q4.