PA Daily | Doodles will launch the DOOD token; GameStop considers investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

21,000 BTC options and 176,000 ETH options will expire today; Coinbase's annual revenue in 2024 will reach US$6.6 billion, and its net profit will reach US$2.6 billion; a sniper quickly bought Broccoli after CZ announced the dog's name and made a profit of US$27.8 million.
PANews2025/02/14 17:30
BLOCKLORDS ushers in the AI era: How does AI reshape the future of strategy games?

BLOCKLORDS' AI development roadmap is not only a technological update, but also an innovation in the traditional strategic game mode.
PANews2025/02/14 16:41
Coinbase's latest financial report: 2024 annual revenue is nearly $6.6 billion, and Q4 achieved the largest quarterly revenue in three years

The fourth quarter of 2024 achieved the largest quarterly revenue in nearly three years, with other transaction revenue of US$68 million in the fourth quarter, a 99% increase from the previous quarter, mainly due to the increase in Base&#39;s sorter revenue.
PANews2025/02/14 15:24
CZ's pet dog Broccoli ignites an on-chain PVP war, DEV and insider players make a fortune, and MEME social experiment sparks controversy

The day-long CZ pet name riddle was finally revealed in the early morning of today (February 14). What followed was a Broccoli-themed on-chain PVP battle, and BNB Chain ushered in a large-scale stress test.
PANews2025/02/14 12:15
OSL Trading Moments: Market bullish and bearish signals are mixed, and institutions show signs of accumulation

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews2025/02/14 11:40
BNB Chain is back in fashion. How will the upcoming TGE ecological project DIN help AI Agent unlock the on-chain economy?

AI Agents not only need to overcome the phased challenges of market sentiment repair, but also must solve the long-term issue of continuously attracting liquidity in a volatile market. In this process, DIN provides comprehensive infrastructure for AI agents and dAI-Apps by solving key issues such as data and execution environment, thereby promoting the implementation and expansion of AI Agents in the on-chain economy.
PANews2025/02/14 11:00
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.14)

Broccoli Wars!
PANews2025/02/14 10:41
Interpreting the BNB Chain 2025 Roadmap: Transaction Speed Improvement, AI Priority, Meme Coin Support, and More

BNB Chain&#39;s 2025 roadmap emphasizes both technical depth and user experience optimization, and attempts to redefine the direction of dApp innovation with the help of AI strategy.
PANews2025/02/14 09:30
Musk wields the DOGE "machete" and considers moving the US Treasury to the blockchain. Which chain is expected to stand out?

On February 13, the website of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was officially launched. It is reported that DOGE is considering using blockchain technology to reduce government costs. Which blockchain network is expected to be favored?
PANews2025/02/13 18:20
Which crypto companies are considering IPOs after Trump took office?

Crypto companies that may be considering going public include Circle, Kraken, Ripple, BitGo, Bullish and Gemini.
PANews2025/02/13 18:08

