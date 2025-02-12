2025-08-01 Friday

PA Daily | Pump.fun's daily average trading volume plummeted 82% to US$560 million; about US$342 million of TRUMP was transferred from Binance to an unknown wallet

Upbit will list TRUMP in the Korean Won, BTC, and USDT markets; the Ethereum Foundation deposited 10,000 ETH into Aave and Spark respectively; Glassnode predicted that BTC may fall to $92,000.
BNB Chain ecosystem fully recovers? 32 projects have an average increase of nearly 26%, dominating the Binance growth list

In this article, PANews has counted the 32 BNB Chain ecosystem projects listed on Binance by market value. The average increase of these projects in the past 24 hours was 25.9%, among which BAKE, THE, CAKE and ALPACA led the increase and remained at the top of Binance&#39;s increase list.
DePIN leads the way, AI assists: a look at the DePAI map of decentralized physical artificial intelligence

&quot;The ChatGPT moment for general-purpose robotics is coming.&quot;
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.13)

BNB Chain meme season may be coming
A bumper year for RWA: the gains and prospects of a leading project in the track

Looking ahead to 2025, Propy is accelerating its global strategic plan. Propy has launched a new on-chain real estate loan product that allows buyers to obtain instant on-chain loans by using BTC as collateral, unlocking scalability.
Consumer Cryptocurrency Market Insights: Disruption, Consolidation, and Growth Opportunities

Consumer-grade encryption technology is considered to be the final form of development of consumer Internet.
PA Daily | CZ calls for more dapps rather than chains in the market; BitGo considers IPO as early as the second half of 2025

21 states in the United States have proposed bills related to Bitcoin reserves, with Utah making the fastest progress; Jiangsu High Court: Overseas virtual currency investment is not protected by Chinese law; SEC confirms acceptance of spot Solana ETF applications submitted by 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary, and VanEck.
Virtuals encountered "acclimatization" on the first day of Solana launch, with Agent graduation rate only 8.3% and data challenged by market fluctuations

As AI Agents are not gaining popularity, Virtuals Protocol’s Solana multi-chain expansion plan seems to be facing difficulties in adapting to the local environment. Not only is the graduation rate low, but the market participation is also insufficient.
OSL Trading Time: BTC OTC supply shrinks and institutions enter the market, ETH breaks and tests market confidence

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.12)

The market is ambushing the names of the remaining DOGE employees
