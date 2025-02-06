MEXC Exchange
A look at the latest developments in multiple crypto spot ETFs: SEC review speeds up, with SOL and LTC leading in application progress
Recently, more and more institutions have joined the ranks of crypto ETF applications, among which the spot ETF applications of SOL, LTC and XRP have made significant progress. However, only Grayscale's Solana ETF and Litecoin Trust and Canary's Litecoin ETF applications have been accepted by the SEC.
SOL
$176.23
+1.49%
MORE
$0.09988
-0.18%
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
+0.06%
XRP
$3.0693
+0.67%
LTC
$108.4
+0.98%
PANews
2025/02/07 15:50
Berachain airdrop "rich-poor disparity": NFT holders received up to $55.77 million, while testnet users received only $60
The Berachain airdrop distribution has caused a lot of controversy on social media. Many testnet users said that the official distribution to testnet users was only 1.65%, while the proportions allocated to Binance users and NFT holders were 2% and 6.9% respectively.
LOT
$0.02084
-2.25%
NFT
$0.0000004832
-0.71%
PANews
2025/02/07 15:29
MicroStrategy changed its name to "Strategy", and its Bitcoin holdings almost doubled in Q4, and it wants to be a Bitcoin "smart leverage"
MicroStrategy recently held a conference call for its fourth quarter 2024 earnings and announced a rebranding plan. The company was officially renamed "Strategy". The Q4 earnings report showed that Strategy's Bitcoin holdings almost doubled in just three months. The company's founder and CEO Michael Saylor also revealed a new strategy to attract "a large number of investors."
SMART
$0.004241
+0.59%
PANews
2025/02/07 15:07
Berachain is online. How can holders increase their returns by staking BERA through Chorus One?
The automatic allocation algorithm BeraBoost dynamically optimizes BGT allocation to maximize rewards.
BERA
$1.95
+1.14%
PANews
2025/02/07 13:27
OSL Trading Time: Market shock adjustment, traditional institutions accelerate the launch of crypto investment tools
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001272
+0.07%
PANews
2025/02/07 11:01
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.7)
pump.fun continues to cash out more than $200 million this year
MORE
$0.09988
-0.18%
MEME
$0.002176
+28.83%
AI
$0.1293
+3.77%
FUN
$0.011184
-5.90%
MEMES
$0.00008835
-0.28%
PANews
2025/02/07 10:55
PA Daily | MicroStrategy changes its name to Strategy and releases Q4 financial report; Binance, OKX, Upbit and Bithumb launch Berachain (BERA)
Berachain announced token economics and opened airdrop inquiries; Jupiter regained control of the official X account after being attacked, and no customer or project funds were threatened; the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation disclosed 175 crypto-related bank regulatory documents; NYSE applied to convert Grayscale Litecoin Trust into a spot LTC ETF.
BANK
$0.0566
+1.96%
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
+0.06%
LTC
$108.4
+0.98%
TOKEN
$0.01654
+5.55%
BERA
$1.95
+1.14%
PANews
2025/02/06 17:15
Token Economic Report: The total unlocked amount in 2024 will reach 82 billion US dollars, MEME has a high return rate but 97% will eventually "die"
This report covers key trends such as token unlocking, low circulation high FDV tokens, Memecoins, and AI agents, and reveals their impact on market liquidity, investor sentiment, and long-term value capture.
MEME
$0.002176
+28.83%
AI
$0.1293
+3.77%
TOKEN
$0.01654
+5.55%
PANews
2025/02/06 16:11
Data review of Ethereum’s “darkest moment”: $380 million in contracts liquidated, pledges continue to flow out, and inflation returns
After experiencing this storm, what are the current fundamentals of Ethereum? PANews analyzes the overall picture of Ethereum from multiple aspects, including contract holdings, ETF fund inflows, on-chain data, token inflation, etc.
STORM
$0.01471
+5.22%
FUND
$0.02798
+3.62%
ETC
$21.17
+1.63%
TOKEN
$0.01654
+5.55%
FLOW
$0.3774
-0.39%
PANews
2025/02/06 13:23
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.6)
$PAIN refunds 80% of pre-sale funds
PAIN
$1.2107
+0.84%
MEME
$0.002176
+28.83%
AI
$0.1293
+3.77%
MEMES
$0.00008835
-0.28%
PANews
2025/02/06 11:03
