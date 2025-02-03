2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Highlights of the first digital asset conference of the US "Crypto Tsar": Promoting market structure and stablecoin bills, and evaluating Bitcoin reserves

Highlights of the first digital asset conference of the US "Crypto Tsar": Promoting market structure and stablecoin bills, and evaluating Bitcoin reserves

In the early morning of February 5, David Sacks, the White House artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency director, held the first press conference on digital assets with several U.S. congressional lawmakers on Capitol Hill, detailing the White House and Congress' latest plans to develop digital assets in the United States. Sacks said at the meeting that he looks forward to working with congressional lawmakers to "create a golden age for digital assets." He revealed that the Bitcoin reserve proposal is being evaluated, although it is still in its early stages.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.01795+0.50%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004686+2.49%
U Coin
U$0.01088-2.24%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001132+6.09%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.01796+37.38%
Share
PANews2025/02/05 19:57
PA Daily | The U.S. SEC has established a new cryptocurrency working group; Berachain will launch the mainnet and conduct token TGE on February 6

PA Daily | The U.S. SEC has established a new cryptocurrency working group; Berachain will launch the mainnet and conduct token TGE on February 6

The New York Times said that the US SEC has reduced its enforcement efforts in the cryptocurrency field; Jupiter will launch a JUP repurchase mechanism this week; Semler Scientific, a US-listed company, spent US$88.5 million to increase its holdings of 871 BTC; NYSE has submitted a 19b-4 filing application for the Grayscale LTC ETF to the US SEC.
Bitcoin
BTC$117,164.58+0.74%
Jupiter
JUP$0.5051-0.03%
U Coin
U$0.01088-2.24%
Litecoin
LTC$108.43+1.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01654+5.55%
Share
PANews2025/02/05 17:19
GMGN in the Trump coin wave: 28,000 users made a profit of $160 million, how GMGN makes users smarter

GMGN in the Trump coin wave: 28,000 users made a profit of $160 million, how GMGN makes users smarter

Among so many similar products, what is the secret of GMGN? How did it grow from a "wealth code base" to a hotbed of "intensive wealth creation myths"?
Triathon
GROW$0.0091+5.81%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.12+0.27%
Share
PANews2025/02/05 12:00
OSL Trading Moments: Cryptocurrency Market Plunges, Investors Mixed, US SEC Establishes New Cryptocurrency Working Group

OSL Trading Moments: Cryptocurrency Market Plunges, Investors Mixed, US SEC Establishes New Cryptocurrency Working Group

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
Share
PANews2025/02/05 11:38
Aya Miyaguchi: Teacher, Ethereum Executive Director, and Her Infinite Garden

Aya Miyaguchi: Teacher, Ethereum Executive Director, and Her Infinite Garden

Regardless of criticism or praise, it is undeniable that Aya Miyaguchi, who has more than a decade of experience in both education and the crypto industry, has taken a unique path. Her story is not conventional.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09988-0.18%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002103+10.97%
Share
PANews2025/02/05 10:43
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.5)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.5)

When will the multi-day meme bear market end?
Memecoin
MEME$0.002178+28.95%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1294+3.85%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08065+1.24%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008835-0.28%
Share
PANews2025/02/05 10:29
DeFAI investment opportunities under the Trump effect: a brief analysis of 25 potential projects

DeFAI investment opportunities under the Trump effect: a brief analysis of 25 potential projects

As a nascent field, most DeFAI projects are still in the testing phase; the recent market correction provides a possible entry opportunity for investors.
DEF-AI
DEFAI$0.0001376-2.96%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006165-0.12%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.12+0.27%
Share
PANews2025/02/04 19:03
PA Daily | Trump ordered the establishment of a sovereign wealth fund within 12 months; MicroStrategy did not buy Bitcoin last week

PA Daily | Trump ordered the establishment of a sovereign wealth fund within 12 months; MicroStrategy did not buy Bitcoin last week

Both Tron and Movement denied conducting &quot;token swap&quot; transactions with the WLFI project; Ethereum raised the Gas limit for the first time since switching to the Proof of Stake mechanism; Bybit CEO: The total liquidation amount of the cryptocurrency market on February 3 may be between US$8 billion and US$10 billion.
Notcoin
NOT$0.002103+10.97%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.09251-0.78%
FUND
FUND$0.02798+3.62%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.12+0.27%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01654+5.55%
Share
PANews2025/02/04 17:01
PA Daily | Over $2 billion in liquidations in the crypto market; Trump plans to impose tariffs on the EU

PA Daily | Over $2 billion in liquidations in the crypto market; Trump plans to impose tariffs on the EU

In the past 24 hours, the total amount of liquidation in the entire network has risen to more than 2 billion US dollars; in the past two years, Binance has conducted more than 120 internal audits and recovered 30 million US dollars in illegal gains; Coinbase Director: Trump has profited more than 800 million US dollars from TRUMP coins; regulators may approve five digital asset spot ETFs this year.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09988-0.18%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02538-0.78%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062+0.06%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.12+0.27%
Share
PANews2025/02/03 17:04
How the Hyperliquid Points System Created the Most Successful Airdrop in History

How the Hyperliquid Points System Created the Most Successful Airdrop in History

The success of Hyperliquid’s points system lies in its ability to balance user stickiness mechanisms with the quality of its underlying product.
Share
PANews2025/02/03 16:08

Trending News

More

Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended

US SEC green lights in-kind creations and redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs

Top gainers and losers in crypto this week

Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift

Closing arguments in Tornado Cash developer case focus on privacy rights, with prosecutors alleging facilitating profiteering.