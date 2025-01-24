MEXC Exchange
PA Daily | KuCoin has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ); Coinbase will list Venice Token (VVV), an AI concept token on the Base chain
Nvidia plunged nearly 17%, and the wealth of technology giants led by Huang Renxun shrunk significantly; Sui will support transactions via text messages; Santiment data: whales bought 460 million DOGE during the recent market decline.
PANews
2025/01/28 17:30
PA Daily | DeepSeek tops Apple's US free APP download rankings; Jupiter announces that 3 billion JUP tokens have been destroyed
CZ revealed that he first bought Bitcoin in early 2014 when the price was about $600; Matrixport said that a 10% correction in Bitcoin could be a strategic buying opportunity; Russia's largest energy supplier, Rosseti, will launch a cryptocurrency mining business.
PANews
2025/01/27 17:30
OSL Trading Time: $7.8 billion in options are about to expire, and the BTC long-short game intensifies
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2025/01/27 11:35
Financing Weekly Report | 20 public financing events; blockchain-based animation platform Oshi completed $12.5 million in financing, led by Polychain Capital and others
Infrastructure and tools lead the way; analysts say Trump's move may usher in a wave of tokenized equity financing.
PANews
2025/01/27 11:29
Weekly preview | Abstract mainnet launches; Sui (SUI) will unlock tokens worth over $260 million
In the coming week from January 27, 2025 to February 2, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
PANews
2025/01/26 20:37
PA Daily | Ohio, USA, proposes a bill to establish a "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve"; OKX will launch VINE (Vine Coin) spot trading
Virtuals Lianchuang: Plans to launch the Solana platform in the first week of February; Paradigm calls for accelerating the development of Ethereum; Eric Trump confirms that US domestic crypto projects will enjoy zero capital gains tax.
PANews
2025/01/26 17:30
Paradigm's latest research article: Accelerating Ethereum
We believe that the Ethereum core protocol should be upgraded faster. There are many major improvements that can be accelerated without sacrificing its values.
PANews
2025/01/26 13:32
PA Daily | Grayscale and CoinShares submit regulatory documents proposing to launch ETFs tracking XRP, Litecoin, and Solana; a16z plans to reduce investment in the UK crypto industry and shift its foc
Nasdaq applied to the SEC to allow physical transfers of the iShares Bitcoin Trust; SoSoValue airdrops are now open to qualified users; Justin Sun accused XCN of market manipulation and called on major exchanges to pay close attention to related risks; MicroStrategy may face billions of dollars in tax issues next year.
PANews
2025/01/25 17:14
Trump team’s “official” DEX CoW Protocol: a large-scale exclusive aggregator, with revenue of $6 million last year but still losing money
Until recently, due to the use of the Trump family, the attention to CoW Protocol has been raised to a higher level. Its token COW also rose as high as 392% from November 6 to December 25 after Trump was elected.
PANews
2025/01/25 17:01
PA Daily | Trump signs cryptocurrency executive order; Binance will launch VINE and PIPPIN perpetual contracts
Trump: The United States will become the global capital of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency; THORChain has fallen into a debt crisis and the verification nodes have suspended network operations; Zhao Changpeng: I have never purchased Meme coins or NFTs, but that doesn’t mean I am against them.
PANews
2025/01/24 17:30
Trending News
Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended
US SEC green lights in-kind creations and redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs
Top gainers and losers in crypto this week
Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift
Closing arguments in Tornado Cash developer case focus on privacy rights, with prosecutors alleging facilitating profiteering.