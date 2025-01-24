2025-08-01 Friday

PA Daily | KuCoin has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ); Coinbase will list Venice Token (VVV), an AI concept token on the Base chain

Nvidia plunged nearly 17%, and the wealth of technology giants led by Huang Renxun shrunk significantly; Sui will support transactions via text messages; Santiment data: whales bought 460 million DOGE during the recent market decline.
U Coin
U$0.0109-2.06%
SUI
SUI$3.7151+0.23%
VVV
VVV$2.863-1.13%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1294+3.85%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21448+0.65%
PANews2025/01/28 17:30
PA Daily | DeepSeek tops Apple's US free APP download rankings; Jupiter announces that 3 billion JUP tokens have been destroyed

CZ revealed that he first bought Bitcoin in early 2014 when the price was about $600; Matrixport said that a 10% correction in Bitcoin could be a strategic buying opportunity; Russia's largest energy supplier, Rosseti, will launch a cryptocurrency mining business.
RWAX
APP$0.003855-2.35%
Jupiter
JUP$0.5053--%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011402-3.60%
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.000485-2.61%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+0.07%
PANews2025/01/27 17:30
OSL Trading Time: $7.8 billion in options are about to expire, and the BTC long-short game intensifies

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
Bitcoin
BTC$117,182.21+0.76%
PANews2025/01/27 11:35
Financing Weekly Report | 20 public financing events; blockchain-based animation platform Oshi completed $12.5 million in financing, led by Polychain Capital and others

Infrastructure and tools lead the way; analysts say Trump&#39;s move may usher in a wave of tokenized equity financing.
Oshi
OSHI$0.028164+0.22%
Movement
MOVE$0.1368+1.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.121+0.28%
PANews2025/01/27 11:29
Weekly preview | Abstract mainnet launches; Sui (SUI) will unlock tokens worth over $260 million

In the coming week from January 27, 2025 to February 2, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
SUI
SUI$3.7151+0.23%
PANews2025/01/26 20:37
PA Daily | Ohio, USA, proposes a bill to establish a "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve"; OKX will launch VINE (Vine Coin) spot trading

Virtuals Lianchuang: Plans to launch the Solana platform in the first week of February; Paradigm calls for accelerating the development of Ethereum; Eric Trump confirms that US domestic crypto projects will enjoy zero capital gains tax.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005477+5.89%
Vine Coin
VINE$0.10002-10.58%
American Coin
USA$0.0000009745+4.38%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02538-0.78%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062+0.06%
PANews2025/01/26 17:30
Paradigm's latest research article: Accelerating Ethereum

We believe that the Ethereum core protocol should be upgraded faster. There are many major improvements that can be accelerated without sacrificing its values.
Core DAO
CORE$0.5159-0.15%
Major
MAJOR$0.16179+4.25%
PANews2025/01/26 13:32
PA Daily | Grayscale and CoinShares submit regulatory documents proposing to launch ETFs tracking XRP, Litecoin, and Solana; a16z plans to reduce investment in the UK crypto industry and shift its foc

Nasdaq applied to the SEC to allow physical transfers of the iShares Bitcoin Trust; SoSoValue airdrops are now open to qualified users; Justin Sun accused XCN of market manipulation and called on major exchanges to pay close attention to related risks; MicroStrategy may face billions of dollars in tax issues next year.
ONYXCOIN
XCN$0.01492-2.90%
Major
MAJOR$0.16179+4.25%
XRP
XRP$3.0734+0.81%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00777+8.67%
SUN
SUN$0.021606+1.46%
PANews2025/01/25 17:14
Trump team’s “official” DEX CoW Protocol: a large-scale exclusive aggregator, with revenue of $6 million last year but still losing money

Until recently, due to the use of the Trump family, the attention to CoW Protocol has been raised to a higher level. Its token COW also rose as high as 392% from November 6 to December 25 after Trump was elected.
Oasis
ROSE$0.02553+0.03%
CoW Protocol
COW$0.3822+0.60%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.121+0.28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01657+5.74%
PANews2025/01/25 17:01
PA Daily | Trump signs cryptocurrency executive order; Binance will launch VINE and PIPPIN perpetual contracts

Trump: The United States will become the global capital of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency; THORChain has fallen into a debt crisis and the verification nodes have suspended network operations; Zhao Changpeng: I have never purchased Meme coins or NFTs, but that doesn’t mean I am against them.
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1188-4.88%
Vine Coin
VINE$0.10002-10.58%
Pippin
PIPPIN$0.015871+2.07%
Threshold
T$0.01756+2.93%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00218+29.07%
PANews2025/01/24 17:30

