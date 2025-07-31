2025-08-01 Friday

Pudgy Penguins and Play Solana launch limited edition gameboy with PENGU token burn on every sale

Play Solana has launched a limited edition handheld console in collaboration with Pudgy Penguins, linking each unit sold to a burn of PENGU tokens. Play Solana has launched a limited edition gameboy in collaboration with Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), with each…
Crypto.news2025/07/31 19:24
‘Everything is fine’: Coinbase mocks UK financial system in new video

Coinbase’s satirical “Everything is fine” video takes aim at Britain’s struggling economy as new data shows nearly half of UK adults are financially vulnerable.
PANews2025/07/31 19:22
1inch Launches Token Early Warning System

According to PANews on July 31st, 1inch announced the launch of a new token early warning system, powered by 1inch Shield and based on information provided by Web3 Antivirus. 1inch
PANews2025/07/31 19:16
E-commerce company PixelFox AB plans to allocate some of its excess capital to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to an official announcement, e-commerce company PixelFox AB (NGM:PIXEL) announced that its management team has developed a strategy to allocate a portion of
PANews2025/07/31 19:12
Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?

Author: TEDAO Introduction: As Ethena's popularity grows, a crowded arbitrage chain is operating at full speed: collateralizing (e/s) USDe to borrow stablecoins on Aave, buying YT/PT on Pendle to generate
PANews2025/07/31 19:00
The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Cointelegraph, the Philippine government announced that it would begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain. On Wednesday, Maria Francesca Montes-Del Rosario, Undersecretary
PANews2025/07/31 18:59
Analysis: Two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today are highly unlikely to have been mined by Satoshi Nakamoto

PANews reported on July 31st that Whale Alert stated on the X platform that, based on its research, two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today were mined towards
PANews2025/07/31 18:55
Philippines to secure government documents on Polygon despite network outage

The Philippine government launched a blockchain-based document validation system on Polygon, despite the network suffering an outage on the same day.
PANews2025/07/31 18:47
Guotai Junan International successfully issued the first public digital native bond by a Chinese securities firm

According to a report by People's Finance on July 31st, Guotai Junan International Holdings Co., Ltd. (Guotai Junan International), a subsidiary of Cathay Haitong Group, recently successfully issued its first
PANews2025/07/31 18:32
White House seeks 'swift confirmation' of Brian Quintenz as CFTC chairman

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Bloomberg, the White House reiterated its support for Brian Quintenz, Trump's nominee, after delays in confirming him as chairman of the U.S.
PANews2025/07/31 18:28

