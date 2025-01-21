MEXC Exchange
PA Daily | Ethereum core developer Eric Conner quits the Ethereum community; Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht regains his freedom
Possibly affected by the launch of Binance Alpha, MAX and TRISIG both rose by more than 40%; Possibly affected by the launch of Binance Alpha, MAX and TRISIG both rose by more than 40%; 10x Research said that Bitcoin may rise to US$122,000 in February.
PANews
2025/01/22 17:51
Trump's coin issuance stirs up Solana DeFi landscape: Meteora's daily trading volume soars 8 times, Raydium's share falls to less than 30% in a short period of time
In terms of growth rate, Meteora may be the biggest beneficiary of the TRUMP token craze. But is this dividend a flash in the pan or the beginning of change?
PANews
2025/01/22 15:08
The super cycle begins, four predictions for the crypto market after the Trump coin incident
The market is getting smarter, celebrity memes are gaining popularity, AI tokens are making a comeback, and more.
PANews
2025/01/22 13:49
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.22)
AI agent gradually recovers
PANews
2025/01/22 11:20
OSL Trading Hours: Trump's inauguration triggers $1.28 billion in liquidations, analysts optimistic about BTC breaking $110,000
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2025/01/22 11:03
Estimated Pump.fun invoice: The official income for issuing one coin is 68 US dollars, and 70% of the user's profit is paid as a handling fee
With players contributing a large amount of transaction fees and interaction volume, who is the biggest winner of Pump.fun?
PANews
2025/01/22 09:58
Exclusive interview with Indie.fun: Integrating AI Agents to change game creation and gameplay, and creating a player-driven economic model
Recently, Solana officially released an article to promote the ecological game fundraising platform Indie.fun, which quickly attracted market attention. What is the origin of Indie.fun? What changes will it bring to the GameFi track?
PANews
2025/01/21 17:29
PA Daily | ZachXBT complained that it helped the US government recover $20 million but got no return; WLFI bought ETH, WBTC, AAVE and other 6 tokens
Gnosis Co-founder: Ethereum should prioritize transaction capabilities and application needs; the market value of the fake Barron Trump token once reached 72.78 million US dollars and then plummeted 99%; a whale bought 7,000 SOL of ZACHXBT at an average price of 0.04043 US dollars, making a profit of more than 620,000 US dollars.
PANews
2025/01/21 17:24
NEAR Protocol Annual Progress Overview and 2025 Vision
AI will be a key theme for NEAR Protocol’s development this year.
PANews
2025/01/21 16:12
Crazy weekend: Crypto’s Solana moment in 10 charts
Solana network DEX trading volume jumped from an average of approximately US$5 billion to US$27 billion, a 5.4-fold increase.
PANews
2025/01/21 13:22
Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended
US SEC green lights in-kind creations and redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs
Top gainers and losers in crypto this week
Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift
Closing arguments in Tornado Cash developer case focus on privacy rights, with prosecutors alleging facilitating profiteering.