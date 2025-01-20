2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.21)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.21)

Trump did not mention crypto, Bitcoin, market drops, inauguration speech lacks angles, no CA on chain
Notcoin
NOT$0.002108+11.24%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00218+29.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1295+3.93%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.133+0.43%
Caila
CA$0.002099-7.00%
Share
PANews2025/01/21 10:41
Trump's inaugural speech did not mention cryptocurrencies, the market fluctuated downward, and speculation on Bitcoin strategic reserves continued

Trump's inaugural speech did not mention cryptocurrencies, the market fluctuated downward, and speculation on Bitcoin strategic reserves continued

US President Trump delivered his inaugural speech, promising to lead the United States into a "golden age", and he did not mention Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies. The cryptocurrency market has experienced turbulence in the past 24 hours. Previously, the market expected that Trump might also sign an executive order involving cryptocurrencies in the next few days.
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1188-4.88%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002108+11.24%
Sign
SIGN$0.07224+0.05%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.133+0.43%
Share
PANews2025/01/21 09:29
Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

From the rapid collapse of the &quot;TIKTOK&quot; memecoin that just happened, to the suspected hype of the &quot;Restore The Republic&quot; (RTR) token in the name of Trump, Fournier has appeared at the center of the storm again and again.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01471+5.22%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.35+1.70%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00218+29.14%
WELL3
WELL$0.000145-4.66%
Share
PANews2025/01/20 23:08
The truth about the wealth of TRUMP tokens: Big players compete in the arena, with an average purchase of $590,000 per person, and an address bought $1.09 million in one minute after the token was iss

The truth about the wealth of TRUMP tokens: Big players compete in the arena, with an average purchase of $590,000 per person, and an address bought $1.09 million in one minute after the token was iss

TRUMP has become an arena for big investors to gamble on their funds. Even if 10U Ares could theoretically reap a 450-fold return, it would still be less than one percent of the average investment of big investors.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.133+0.43%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01659+5.87%
The Arena
ARENA$0.00746+5.81%
Share
PANews2025/01/20 22:16
Conversation with Delphi Labs: The demise of OG Memes, the AI bubble, and BTC dominance

Conversation with Delphi Labs: The demise of OG Memes, the AI bubble, and BTC dominance

“Over 50% of revenue in the crypto space comes from Solana applications, and when Solana generates 80% of the industry’s revenue, it’s hard not to believe it has the potential to surpass ETH.”
Bitcoin
BTC$117,170.48+0.81%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.176+13.11%
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE$0.000572--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002108+11.24%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1295+3.93%
Share
PANews2025/01/20 18:10
PA Daily | BTC approaches $110,000; Trump will be sworn in at 1 a.m. on January 21

PA Daily | BTC approaches $110,000; Trump will be sworn in at 1 a.m. on January 21

Italian lawmakers urged the country&#39;s banking foundation to buy Bitcoin; Binance Futures will launch MELANIAUSDT 1-25x USDT perpetual contracts; $BARRON&#39;s market value exceeded 300 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$117,170.48+0.81%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.133+0.43%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/01/20 17:25
Thinking about Trump's issuance of Trump coin: Is it a great feat or a self-imposed prison?

Thinking about Trump's issuance of Trump coin: Is it a great feat or a self-imposed prison?

Trumpcoin pushes us into an era where political identity, personal reputation, and memecoin speculation merge in real time. Is this the world&#39;s most ingenious social experiment, rewriting the power, brand, and money landscape, or is it an unexpected time bomb that threatens the president&#39;s credibility? Unlike stocks that react to politics, directly monetizing personal image allows reputation to be bought and sold in real time.
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00166-6.74%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01191+12.14%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.133+0.43%
Bombie
BOMB$0.0004601+2.40%
Share
PANews2025/01/20 13:41
The Trump family is making a comeback! The market value of the "First Lady Coin" MELANIA has exceeded 10 billion in a short period of time, and the details of multiple tokens have caused market contro

The Trump family is making a comeback! The market value of the "First Lady Coin" MELANIA has exceeded 10 billion in a short period of time, and the details of multiple tokens have caused market contro

"First Lady" Melania launched her own official token MELANIA, and its market value was once pushed up to over 13 billion US dollars. This capital frenzy caused serious bleeding in the crypto market, but many token details also caused market controversy.
Melania Meme
MELANIA$0.2146-1.78%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.133+0.43%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01659+5.87%
Share
PANews2025/01/20 12:23
OSL Trading Time: Trump effect detonates the crypto market, ETH/BTC exchange rate falls below 0.03 in the short term

OSL Trading Time: Trump effect detonates the crypto market, ETH/BTC exchange rate falls below 0.03 in the short term

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
Bitcoin
BTC$117,170.48+0.81%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006157-0.25%
Ethereum
ETH$3,752.16+0.95%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.133+0.43%
Share
PANews2025/01/20 11:23
Financing Weekly Report | 22 public financing events; Crypto Wallet Phantom announced the completion of a $150 million Series C financing, with a valuation of $3 billion

Financing Weekly Report | 22 public financing events; Crypto Wallet Phantom announced the completion of a $150 million Series C financing, with a valuation of $3 billion

The market continues to recover, and crypto wallets and centralized finance are experiencing an explosion.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02356+13.32%
Share
PANews2025/01/20 11:09

Trending News

More

Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended

US SEC green lights in-kind creations and redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs

Top gainers and losers in crypto this week

Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift

Closing arguments in Tornado Cash developer case focus on privacy rights, with prosecutors alleging facilitating profiteering.