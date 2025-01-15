MEXC Exchange
A Panoramic Review of Crypto Venture Capital in 2024: Infrastructure Project Financing is Active, Fund Raising is Weak
The 2024 crypto venture capital landscape shows cautious optimism, marked by a rebound in funding activity and growing institutional interest, with Animoca Brands leading venture capital activity with over 100 investments; followed by OKX Ventures with over 80 investments.
FUND
$0.02798
+3.62%
PANews
2025/01/17 14:16
OSL Trading Time: Multiple US states propose bills to establish BTC reserves, and the market expects BTC to exceed $300,000 by the end of the year
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
BTC
$117,219.61
+0.85%
PANews
2025/01/17 11:42
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.17)
AI Agent continues to be the focus of funding
MEME
$0.002179
+29.08%
AI
$0.1297
+4.26%
MEMES
$0.00008835
-0.25%
PANews
2025/01/17 10:45
PA Daily | The US SEC appealed the Ripple case; South Korean financial authorities notified Upbit that it would face suspension and rectification
Bithumb will launch the Korean won trading markets of AGLD, CBK, and HPO; Binance Alpha will add LLM, SEKOIA, and PYTHIA; Ronin will launch a $10 million ecological funding plan.
AGLD
$0.7093
+0.09%
PYTHIA
$0.09547
+2.00%
ALPHA
$0.01443
+2.19%
LLM
$0.0010556
+3.64%
PANews
2025/01/16 19:22
Pump.fun was sued by a US law firm, users suffered losses, and other founders of the Solana ecosystem were disgusted
Law firm Burwick accused Pump.fun of charging huge fees while allowing the publication of various forms of harmful content, and called on victims to participate in the lawsuit in exchange for some of their losses.
FUN
$0.0112
-5.69%
PANews
2025/01/16 18:45
Nine leading AI Agnets staged a counterattack: the average highest rebound exceeded 131%, and technology and ecology advanced together
In this article, PANews has compiled 9 top AI Agent projects that have performed well. These projects have shown strong resilience in this round of callbacks, with an average maximum increase of about 131.1%, and some of them have even set historical highs. At the same time, these projects have frequently taken actions in technology and ecology, laying a solid foundation for market recognition and price increases.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
WELL
$0.000145
-4.66%
AI
$0.1297
+4.26%
PANews
2025/01/16 17:29
TikTok is about to be banned in the United States. How much will Sonic SVM's "bringing TikTok traffic to Web3" be affected?
During the “Web3 Games TGE” week, Sonic SVM (SONIC) performed exceptionally well, and quickly became the 9th most valuable L2 token after its launch.
WELL
$0.000145
-4.66%
SONIC
$0.22175
-0.48%
TOKEN
$0.01659
+6.27%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001272
+0.07%
PANews
2025/01/16 16:47
Delphi Digital's top ten predictions for 2025: DeAI will lead the DeFi revolution, and Solana will continue to outperform Ethereum
This article will explore the top ten market trends predicted by Delphi Digital to reveal the possible future evolution of the cryptocurrency industry.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
DEAI
$0.04905
+4.45%
DEFI
$0.001968
-6.24%
FUTURE
$0.11694
-2.11%
PANews
2025/01/16 13:49
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.16)
We are so back!
MEME
$0.002179
+29.08%
AI
$0.1297
+4.26%
MEMES
$0.00008835
-0.25%
PANews
2025/01/16 10:42
AO is about to be released: Can Arweave regain momentum?
This article will deeply analyze Arweave's permanent storage architecture, AO's hyper-parallel computing model, and how the two will promote the future development of on-chain autonomous agents. At the same time, it will also explore the challenges faced by AR and AO, token market dynamics, and how to participate in them.
AR
$7.117
+0.56%
FUTURE
$0.11694
-2.11%
HYPER
$0.4291
-0.86%
TOKEN
$0.01659
+6.27%
AO
$13.91
-4.92%
PANews
2025/01/15 19:30
Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended
US SEC green lights in-kind creations and redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs
Top gainers and losers in crypto this week
Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift
Closing arguments in Tornado Cash developer case focus on privacy rights, with prosecutors alleging facilitating profiteering.