Dialogue with Core Contributor Rich Rines: Bitcoin is too big to fail, and Core will become the driving force behind unlocking the trillion-dollar Bitcoin ecosystem
PANews exclusively interviewed Rich Rines, an early contributor to Core DAO, and discussed in depth how to promote the transformation of Bitcoin from a simple means of storing value to a productive asset through innovative scalability solutions.
PANews
2025/01/14 13:57
The first community sale exceeded expectations by 15 times and was forced to be postponed. Will Solayer, which has a few more narratives, become a dark horse?
Is Solayer’s popularity a result of the market’s new expectations for the SVM track or does the project itself have the potential to be a dark horse?
PANews
2025/01/14 11:42
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.14)
AI Agent retreated sharply and rebounded by about 10% in the morning
PANews
2025/01/14 10:50
Analyzing the performance, technical features and potential value accumulation path of AI Agent aixbt in Crypto Twitter
A detailed look at aixbt’s role as a KOL, financial performance, technology stack, token economics, and future development direction.
PANews
2025/01/14 09:30
PA Daily | ANIME will distribute 50.5% of tokens to the community; AICC fell more than 50%
Solayer community sale postponed to January 16; Wintermute co-founder: When prices rise, market makers usually sell in CeFi and buy back in DeFi; AICC fell below $0.06, down 50.8% in 24 hours.
PANews
2025/01/13 17:55
Behind the war of words between Base: Net capital inflow in the past three months exceeded US$2.5 billion, and TVL exceeded US$14.2 billion, surpassing Solana
PANews reviewed Base’s recent data and compared it with Solana to see whether Base’s rise is an enemy at the gate or another “crying wolf”?
PANews
2025/01/13 15:16
With a 64-fold increase in one year, what actions has MANTRA, the L1 project of the RWA track, taken?
In the RWA track, MANTRA (OM) has been active in the past year and will launch the mainnet in October 2024. On January 9, MANTRA announced that it had reached an agreement with the Dubai-based real estate group DAMAC Group to tokenize at least $1 billion of the group's assets in the UAE.
PANews
2025/01/13 14:32
Which US states are considering establishing Bitcoin reserves?
Currently, a total of five states plan to establish Bitcoin reserves, namely Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Hampshire and North Dakota.
PANews
2025/01/13 13:12
ANIME is about to issue a token: the community airdrop ratio exceeds half, and the Azuki series NFT has not seen a significant increase
Azuki's anime project Animecoin will launch the ANIME token in January this year, but it has not significantly boosted the price of the Azuki NFT series. The market does not seem to have fully bought in, and controversies have arisen.
PANews
2025/01/13 12:20
OSL Trading Hours: Bitcoin long-term holders' reduction slows down, bull market signals still exist
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2025/01/13 11:25
