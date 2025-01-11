2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; Movement Labs is close to completing a $100 million Series B financing round, with an estimated valuation of $3 billion

Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; Movement Labs is close to completing a $100 million Series B financing round, with an estimated valuation of $3 billion

Market heat is picking up again; AI-driven encrypted data platform SoSoValue completed a US$15 million Series A financing with a valuation of US$200 million, led by Sequoia China and others.
B
B$0.51724+2.94%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1297+4.26%
Share
PANews2025/01/13 10:54
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.13)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.13)

The AI Agent track as a whole fell back again, and Virtual and AI16Z dropped nearly in half from their highs.
Memecoin
MEME$0.002179+29.08%
AI16Z
AI16Z$0.1341-0.88%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1297+4.26%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008835-0.25%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.3025+0.68%
Share
PANews2025/01/13 10:25
How does MemeCore build a growth engine by leveraging the flywheel effect to create a one-stop "MEME Amusement Park"?

How does MemeCore build a growth engine by leveraging the flywheel effect to create a one-stop "MEME Amusement Park"?

On MemeCore, MEME coins are not only a carrier of cultural expression, but also an important tool with economic participation significance, promoting the construction and development of the entire ecosystem.
Notcoin
NOT$0.002106+11.19%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002179+29.08%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006169-0.14%
Share
PANews2025/01/13 10:00
Comparative Analysis of MegaETH, Monad and Hyperliquid: Who Can Lead the High-Performance Blockchain?

Comparative Analysis of MegaETH, Monad and Hyperliquid: Who Can Lead the High-Performance Blockchain?

The competition between MegaETH, Hyperliquid, and Monad highlights a key aspect of blockchain development: there is currently no single solution that dominates all use cases. Each platform excels in its field, offering a unique value proposition that meets different needs.
Share
PANews2025/01/13 08:30
Weekly preview | Usual Protocol plans to enable the revenue switch function; Ondo (ONDO) and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking

Weekly preview | Usual Protocol plans to enable the revenue switch function; Ondo (ONDO) and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking

In the coming week from January 13, 2025 to January 19, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
USUAL
USUAL$0.0779+0.64%
Ondo
ONDO$0.95111+2.85%
Share
PANews2025/01/12 21:09
PA Daily | Aiccelerate DAO will increase token vesting in response to criticism of the launch; Polymarket is defined as an illegal gambling website and blocked in Singapore

PA Daily | Aiccelerate DAO will increase token vesting in response to criticism of the launch; Polymarket is defined as an illegal gambling website and blocked in Singapore

The president of The ETF Store released a forecast for 10 crypto-related ETFs in 2025; NFT trading volume increased by 10.7% month-on-month to US$155.4 million in the past week, and the number of buyers and sellers both fell by more than 70% month-on-month; Litecoin&#39;s official X account was hacked and posted fake token tweets.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09993-0.13%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1241+0.16%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0166+6.34%
NFT
NFT$0.000000483-0.37%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/01/12 17:12
Parallel's AI Agent Platform Wayfinder: Benefiting from on-chain game agents and integrating DeFi multi-scenario applications

Parallel's AI Agent Platform Wayfinder: Benefiting from on-chain game agents and integrating DeFi multi-scenario applications

Wayfinder is centered around navigation paths and $PROMPT staking, while Daydreams is centered around the Hierarchical Task Network (HTN) and has yet to touch on token economics.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1238+2.90%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1297+4.26%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001955-6.86%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0166+6.34%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08061+1.24%
Share
PANews2025/01/12 15:38
50 application ideas in the crypto field in 2025: covering AI, DeFi, NFT and other tracks

50 application ideas in the crypto field in 2025: covering AI, DeFi, NFT and other tracks

This article provides 50 highly promising project ideas for developers of different skill levels, hoping to inspire more people to create meaningful products in this industry.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09993-0.13%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1297+4.26%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01978+2.96%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001955-6.86%
NFT
NFT$0.000000483-0.37%
Share
PANews2025/01/12 11:32
PA Daily | Two U.S. states proposed to establish Bitcoin or digital asset reserves; Aiccelerate DAO went online, and the market value of the token AICC once exceeded US$250 million

PA Daily | Two U.S. states proposed to establish Bitcoin or digital asset reserves; Aiccelerate DAO went online, and the market value of the token AICC once exceeded US$250 million

Kenya is preparing legislation to legalize cryptocurrencies; Nasdaq-listed liquor company Heritage Distilling plans to build up Bitcoin reserves and accept it as a form of payment; the verdict in the Trump &quot;hush money&quot; case: 34 counts found guilty, no punishment; Bybit announced that it will temporarily restrict services to Indian users from January 12.
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1241+0.16%
U Coin
U$0.01092-1.88%
FORM
FORM$3.8512+2.05%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.134+0.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0166+6.34%
Share
PANews2025/01/11 17:12
Detailed explanation of how BIO Protocol and DeSci projects are revolutionizing the new paradigm of scientific research development

Detailed explanation of how BIO Protocol and DeSci projects are revolutionizing the new paradigm of scientific research development

DeSci (Decentralized Science) aims to accelerate the speed at which the world benefits from the next wave of scientific innovation through on-chain coordination.
SUI Desci Agents
DESCI$0.0005357+9.41%
BIO Protocol
BIO$0.06476-5.88%
Share
PANews2025/01/11 13:45

Trending News

More

Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended

US SEC green lights in-kind creations and redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs

Top gainers and losers in crypto this week

Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift

Closing arguments in Tornado Cash developer case focus on privacy rights, with prosecutors alleging facilitating profiteering.