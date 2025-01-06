MEXC Exchange
When AI Gold Rush Meets Crypto, AI Agents Make Crypto Products Easier to “Fly into Ordinary People’s Homes”
AI agents will completely reorganize the current trajectory of global cryptocurrency adoption and cover all application verticals.
PANews
2025/01/08 09:25
A look at 20 official Eliza Labs cooperation projects: Hyperfy has made hundreds of millions of dollars in short time, and the boosting effect of low market value is more obvious
This article lists 20 official Eliza Labs cooperation projects, which are mainly high-market-cap projects, most of which are worth tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars. From the perspective of market performance, many low-market-cap projects have shown significant growth, while among high-market-cap projects, except for Hyperfy, the growth effect is particularly obvious, and the growth of other projects is relatively limited, which may be related to the fact that these large-market-cap projects have experienced higher growth before.
PANews
2025/01/07 18:21
PA Daily | Arthur Hayes predicts a sharp market correction in mid-March; Binance will launch COOKIE, ALCH and SWARMS perpetual contracts
Santiment: Bitcoin may be gradually deviating from the regular fluctuation trajectory of global stock markets, which is a bullish signal; the prediction market shows that pro-crypto Pierre Poilievre is expected to become the next Prime Minister of Canada; Backpack Exchange acquires FTX EU for US$32.7 million.
PANews
2025/01/07 18:10
Innovation in the crypto industry has slowed down. What other ambitious projects are there besides AI Agent?
“If the token price still goes up, why take the risk?”
PANews
2025/01/07 13:38
Ambush "Trump's inauguration"? An article sorting out the new government's crypto team and related concept coins
Trump’s new administration has many politicians who support cryptocurrencies. With the presidential inauguration on January 20, which crypto tokens and meme coins may be worth paying attention to and planning?
PANews
2025/01/07 11:45
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.7)
AI meme continues to rise, and fast pass disks are frequently released
PANews
2025/01/07 10:50
How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%
Including strategies such as wstETH, leveraged weETH, and AERO mining.
PANews
2025/01/07 08:09
PA Daily | Binance will open SOLV/USDT trading on January 17; listed company KULR Technology purchased $21 million in BTC
Shiba Inu ecological token TREAT will be launched on January 14; Data: Vitalik sold more than $116,300 of ESTEE; listed company KULR Technology withdrew 213.4 BTC from Coinbase Prime.
PANews
2025/01/06 17:25
A preliminary study of DeFAI: Deep integration of DeFi and AI, three core scenarios promote large-scale application of DeFi
Heyanon.ai will launch a public beta version of its “AI-driven DeFi interactive interface, autonomous DeFi smart agent, and research and information interaction agent” at the end of January.
PANews
2025/01/06 15:19
Solana AI Hackathon organizer angrily denounced: Solana AI Hackathon should not be reduced to a "casino", the conspiracy group is a bad VC without reputation burden
Over-tokenization makes builders short-sighted and blind.
PANews
2025/01/06 14:21
Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended
US SEC green lights in-kind creations and redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs
Top gainers and losers in crypto this week
Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift
Closing arguments in Tornado Cash developer case focus on privacy rights, with prosecutors alleging facilitating profiteering.