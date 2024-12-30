2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Comparing Griffain and Neur: Which is the Best Solana AI Assistant?

Comparing Griffain and Neur: Which is the Best Solana AI Assistant?

Griffain is more automated and provides a better customization experience, while Neur is simpler and more direct, suitable for ordinary users.
neur.sh
NEUR$0.0007263+4.80%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09992-0.12%
Griffain.com
GRIFFAIN$0.03787-0.78%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.13+4.33%
Share
PANews2024/12/31 13:42
Crypto narrative annual performance: AI and Meme increased more than 20 times, while L2 fell 20.7% and ranked last

Crypto narrative annual performance: AI and Meme increased more than 20 times, while L2 fell 20.7% and ranked last

CoinGecko analyzed this year’s crypto narrative themes and the results showed that the annual returns of different narrative themes varied significantly, ranging from -20.7% to +2,939.8%.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09992-0.12%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002185+29.44%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.13+4.33%
Share
PANews2024/12/31 12:07
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.31)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.31)

Ai16z series rose across the board
Memecoin
MEME$0.002185+29.44%
AI16Z
AI16Z$0.1341-0.59%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02561+0.78%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008835-0.25%
Share
PANews2024/12/31 10:50
How to plan and seize opportunities as early as possible in the AI Agent cycle?

How to plan and seize opportunities as early as possible in the AI Agent cycle?

What are the criteria for selecting an agent? What narrative and practicality does CT value most at present?
Challenge
CT$0.0000062+40.90%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.13+4.33%
Share
PANews2024/12/31 09:09
The IRS's final "DeFi Broker" rule has been strongly opposed by the crypto industry. How likely is it that the Trump administration will revoke it?

The IRS's final "DeFi Broker" rule has been strongly opposed by the crypto industry. How likely is it that the Trump administration will revoke it?

Crypto industry insiders pointed out that in actual applications, it is the users who facilitate transactions, and the IRS mistakenly defines DeFi service providers as brokers. The mandatory collection of user information will cause huge privacy violations and exceed the scope of the IRS's statutory authority.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001977-5.76%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.14+0.47%
Share
PANews2024/12/30 21:58
PA Daily | The Fear and Greed Index fell below 70 for the first time since October 24; Binance will launch PHA and DF perpetual contracts

PA Daily | The Fear and Greed Index fell below 70 for the first time since October 24; Binance will launch PHA and DF perpetual contracts

Founder of ai16z: There is no need to imitate ai16z, innovative areas such as &quot;making money while sleeping&quot; are worth exploring; CEX spot trading volume broke the highest level since May 2021; Bitget has destroyed 800 million BGB through 5 addresses.
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0.02242-0.66%
dForce
DF$0.02809-1.16%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062+0.06%
Phala
PHA$0.10617--%
AI16Z
AI16Z$0.1341-0.59%
Share
PANews2024/12/30 17:29
Interpretation of the development status of ai16z and Virtuals: They occupy more than half of the AI Agent market share and both face the challenge of ecological centralization

Interpretation of the development status of ai16z and Virtuals: They occupy more than half of the AI Agent market share and both face the challenge of ecological centralization

In this AI Agent craze, ai16z and Virtuals Protocol are undoubtedly the two most representative projects with the strongest performance, and their ecosystems have attracted various investors to actively dig for gold.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09992-0.12%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000023+4.54%
AI16Z
AI16Z$0.1341-0.59%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.13+4.33%
Share
PANews2024/12/30 17:11
Opinion: AI Agents “take over” memecoin and enter a super cycle

Opinion: AI Agents “take over” memecoin and enter a super cycle

The overall market value of AI Agents narratives has increased by 7,000% in the past three months, while Memecoins have only increased by 15.19%.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.13+4.33%
Share
PANews2024/12/30 14:29
The European MiCA Act is about to be implemented. What impact will it have on the market?

The European MiCA Act is about to be implemented. What impact will it have on the market?

Will European cryptocurrency adoption increase in 2025? How will MiCA affect businesses and investors?
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04067+0.44%
Share
PANews2024/12/30 13:09
OSL Trading Time: Bitcoin Bull-Bear Game, Ethereum Shows Initial Signs of Recovery

OSL Trading Time: Bitcoin Bull-Bear Game, Ethereum Shows Initial Signs of Recovery

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003868-0.76%
Share
PANews2024/12/30 11:48

Trending News

More

Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended

US SEC green lights in-kind creations and redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs

Top gainers and losers in crypto this week

Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift

Closing arguments in Tornado Cash developer case focus on privacy rights, with prosecutors alleging facilitating profiteering.