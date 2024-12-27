MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Financing Weekly Report | 8 public financing events; Usual completed a $10 million Series A financing, led by Binance Labs and Kraken Ventures
As Christmas week approaches, market enthusiasm begins to decline.
USUAL
$0.0779
+0.38%
Share
PANews
2024/12/30 11:15
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.30)
AI Agent market value increases, interactions decrease, and Base's overall data performance surpasses Solana
MEME
$0.002181
+29.20%
AI
$0.1299
+4.25%
MEMES
$0.00008835
-0.25%
Share
PANews
2024/12/30 10:40
Mainnet launch countdown! A look at the 22 ecological projects that will soon be settled in Abstract Chain
In this article, PANews lists 22 crypto projects that have attracted much market attention, mainly NFT projects, but also covering multiple tracks such as games, DeFi, Launchpad and AI.
AI
$0.1299
+4.25%
DEFI
$0.001977
-5.76%
SOON
$0.1477
+2.92%
NFT
$0.0000004829
-0.45%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001272
+0.07%
Share
PANews
2024/12/30 09:09
Weekly Preview | FTX claims processing to begin on January 3, 2025; Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) takes effect
In the coming week from December 30, 2024 to January 5, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
EFFECT
$0.006169
-0.14%
Share
PANews
2024/12/29 21:45
PA Daily | NFT transaction volume fell by about 50% in the past week; Siqi Chen, the largest holder of MIRA, has locked about 1/3 of his assets for one year
El Salvador's Bitcoin reserves reached 6,000, worth about $569 million; the modular blockchain Sophon completed mining migration and opened mainnet mining; the market value of artificial intelligence tokens fell to the $50 billion range, down about 28% from the peak in early December; the founder of ai16z said that ai16z has no control over AI Pool and cannot access private keys
EL
$0.005086
-1.58%
AI16Z
$0.1344
-0.37%
AI
$0.1299
+4.25%
NFT
$0.0000004829
-0.45%
Share
PANews
2024/12/29 17:15
Year-end series: 4 scenarios and 11 predictions for the market in 2025
Ethereum alt season will not happen; Base loses in competition with L1s; Metaverse tokens are reborn as VR makes new progress; ICOs are great again.
NOT
$0.002107
+11.30%
ALT
$0.002893
+0.97%
VR
$0.00324
+0.62%
Share
PANews
2024/12/29 15:23
Exclusive interview with ai16z founder Shaw: I am not a money-loving person, but I want AI to help ordinary people get opportunities to make money
At a community exchange event in Beijing, PANews had an in-depth conversation with Shaw, the founder of ai16z. Shaw said that he is not a money-loving person, but his development work aims to provide investment opportunities for ordinary people so that the crypto ecosystem can transform from speculative to generative.
NOT
$0.002107
+11.30%
GET
$0.005452
-0.05%
AI16Z
$0.1344
-0.37%
AI
$0.1299
+4.25%
Share
PANews
2024/12/28 17:32
PA Daily | The IRS requires DeFi brokers to report digital asset sales income and collect user transaction information starting in 2027; Galaxy Research predicts that BTC will exceed $150,000 in the f
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange issued reporting management measures for high-risk transactions such as illegal cross-border financial activities of virtual currencies; the Minister of Justice of Montenegro signed an extradition order, and Do Kwon will be extradited to the United States; ETH/BTC exchange rate bull James Fickel repaid his WBTC loan about 4 hours ago, and lost 68.84 million US dollars in the past year.
BTC
$117,268.01
+0.87%
ORDER
$0.1192
-3.87%
WBTC
$117,051.03
+0.71%
F
$0.008356
+1.00%
ETH
$3,759.67
+1.22%
Share
PANews
2024/12/28 17:19
Kaito Yaps Points Earning Guide for Ordinary Users: How Can Small Accounts “Stand Up” to Earn Yap?
Let's say you are a small account with less than 300 followers. What should you do?
KAITO
$1.2024
-0.29%
Share
PANews
2024/12/28 11:10
PA Daily | Xterio will conduct TGE on January 8, 2025; Matrixport said that the 2025 Bitcoin bull market may face a variety of potential risk factors
Binance Alpha adds arc, WHY, APU, HAPPY and FWOG; 1.69 trillion BONKs have been destroyed; BNSOL Super Staking will launch the third phase project MANTRA (OM).
ARC
$0.0043
+3.36%
HAPPY
$0.0017488
+3.30%
APU
$0.0002739
+4.34%
FWOG
$0.0393
+1.81%
ALPHA
$0.01443
+2.48%
Share
PANews
2024/12/27 17:32
Trending News
More
Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended
US SEC green lights in-kind creations and redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs
Top gainers and losers in crypto this week
Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift
Closing arguments in Tornado Cash developer case focus on privacy rights, with prosecutors alleging facilitating profiteering.