Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.16)
New Bull Market, New Shitcoin
PANews
2024/12/16 11:16
Financing Weekly Report | 27 public financing events; Avalanche completed $250 million in private equity financing, with Galaxy Digital and others participating
The investment and financing market has warmed up significantly, with infrastructure and DeFi tracks leading the way.
PANews
2024/12/16 10:48
Weekly Preview | Binance to List Vana (VANA) and Usual (USUAL); Sonic Labs to Launch Mainnet
In the coming week from December 16th to December 22nd, there are other blockchain news worth your attention.
PANews
2024/12/15 22:05
PA Daily | Musk re-focused on CZ's X account; NFT transaction volume this week reached US$224.41 million, an increase of 16.27% from last week
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra suggested setting up a sandbox in Phuket to pilot the acceptance of Bitcoin payments; currently, about 30 payment companies have obtained digital token service licenses issued by the Central Bank of Singapore; the latest version of DEXX has now opened the payment entrance; Pudgy Penguins' market value has exceeded US$1 billion.
PANews
2024/12/15 17:17
Behind Russia’s Bitcoin Craze: Crypto Mining in “Shadow Regions”
Large-scale Bitcoin mining is being carried out in Russia's "shadow regions" to circumvent sanctions and accumulate wealth.
PANews
2024/12/15 15:28
CZ’s “Like” for Travala caused the price of the coin to surge. What other Binance concept coins may be worth paying attention to?
Recently, as the BNB Chain ecosystem continues to heat up, Binance concept coins have become one of the directions for market ambush. This article summarizes 15 projects with cumulative financing exceeding 10 million US dollars and their market performance. These projects all support the BNB Chain ecosystem and have landed on Binance.
PANews
2024/12/14 18:36
PA Daily | MicroStrategy stock is included in the Nasdaq 100 Index; BiT Global sues Coinbase for delisting wBTC
The new chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee plans to focus on the structural issues of the crypto market; the South Korean National Assembly passed the impeachment of President Yoon Seok-yeol and appointed Prime Minister Han Deok-soo as acting president; VanEck released its top ten predictions for 2025, Bitcoin will reach $180,000, and the bull market will reach a mid-term peak in Q1.
PANews
2024/12/14 17:10
PA Daily | Binance will list Velodrome and Vana; Matrixport claims BTC will break through $160,000 next year
Matrixport believes that Bitcoin may exceed $160,000 in 2025, with an estimated upside of 60%; Chainlink futures open interest hit a record high; Travala's associated address recharged 600,000 AVA to Binance at an average price of $2.6.
PANews
2024/12/13 18:20
Beyond the Meme Carnival: A Look at the Innovative Progress of the 10 Major Technology Projects in the Crypto Ecosystem
This article will focus on the technological breakthroughs and innovative developments of the 10 most noteworthy projects in the current crypto ecosystem, including Avalanche, Near, Liquity, etc.
PANews
2024/12/13 17:41
Electric Capital's annual developer report: 39,000 new developers joined, more than half of Ethereum developers are committed to L2
This article analyzes a record 902 million code commits in 1.7 million repositories. Experienced developers grew 27%; India surpassed the United States to become the country with the most new developers.
PANews
2024/12/13 15:49
Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended
US SEC green lights in-kind creations and redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs
Top gainers and losers in crypto this week
Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift
Closing arguments in Tornado Cash developer case focus on privacy rights, with prosecutors alleging facilitating profiteering.