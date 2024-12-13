PA Daily | MicroStrategy stock is included in the Nasdaq 100 Index; BiT Global sues Coinbase for delisting wBTC

The new chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee plans to focus on the structural issues of the crypto market; the South Korean National Assembly passed the impeachment of President Yoon Seok-yeol and appointed Prime Minister Han Deok-soo as acting president; VanEck released its top ten predictions for 2025, Bitcoin will reach $180,000, and the bull market will reach a mid-term peak in Q1.