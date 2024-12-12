2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

OSL Trading Hours: Bitcoin rebound boosts market sentiment, altcoins recover significantly

OSL Trading Hours: Bitcoin rebound boosts market sentiment, altcoins recover significantly

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews2024/12/13 11:41
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.13)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.13)

The market landscape is changing
PANews2024/12/13 11:10
Crypto market annual review: Amidst depression and optimism, on the road to altcoin season

Crypto market annual review: Amidst depression and optimism, on the road to altcoin season

Much of the story in 2024 is low sentiment and infighting.
PANews2024/12/13 10:03
Dialogue with Shaw, founder of ai16z: Rewriting the Web3 script with AI, I have 100 digital assistants on the blockchain

Dialogue with Shaw, founder of ai16z: Rewriting the Web3 script with AI, I have 100 digital assistants on the blockchain

As the creator of the Eliza framework, the founder of ai16z DAO, and the creator of the AI version of the Marc Andressen project, Shaw is opening up new possibilities in the field of the integration of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology.
PANews2024/12/12 20:53
Year-end review series丨A picture review of the performance of Binance listed coins in 2024!

Year-end review series丨A picture review of the performance of Binance listed coins in 2024!

Who is the wealth creator? Who is the “king of the downturn”?
PANews2024/12/12 20:11
New trends in the stablecoin arena: 23 projects officially announced investment and financing in the second half of the year, and Binance and Circle reached a "century reconciliation"

New trends in the stablecoin arena: 23 projects officially announced investment and financing in the second half of the year, and Binance and Circle reached a "century reconciliation"

At present, from the ice-breaking cooperation between Binance and Circle, to the intensive layout of crypto giants, to the frequent financing activities and the gradual improvement of the policy environment, the liquidity and application scenarios of the stablecoin track are expanding rapidly, accelerating to become one of the core narratives of this cycle.
PANews2024/12/12 17:59
PA Daily | An advertisement for a cryptocurrency fund appeared on the Alipay page; BlackRock and Fidelity ETF purchased $500 million in ETH in the past two days

PA Daily | An advertisement for a cryptocurrency fund appeared on the Alipay page; BlackRock and Fidelity ETF purchased $500 million in ETH in the past two days

The floor price of Pudgy Penguins exceeded $100,000; Vana released the VANA token economics, 44% will be allocated to the community; Treasure officially launched the mainnet after migrating to ZKsync.
PANews2024/12/12 17:25
From the Genesis Block to Breaking $100,000, the Evolution of the Bitcoin Network and Its Economic Foundation

From the Genesis Block to Breaking $100,000, the Evolution of the Bitcoin Network and Its Economic Foundation

After 5,256 trading days, Bitcoin broke through the $100,000 mark for the first time on December 5, 2024. The Bitcoin network processed a total of 1.12 billion transactions, settled $131.25 trillion in transfers, and miners earned a total of $71.49 billion.
PANews2024/12/12 15:50
Is the academic circle also "playing with coins"? DeSci project ResearchHub became popular after being reported by the top journal Nature

Is the academic circle also "playing with coins"? DeSci project ResearchHub became popular after being reported by the top journal Nature

"It is a historical oddity that peer reviewers are not paid; the work they do is valuable and should be recognised and rewarded."
PANews2024/12/12 14:04
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.12)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.12)

Ai Agent enters a white-hot stage
PANews2024/12/12 11:26

Trending News

Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended

US SEC green lights in-kind creations and redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs

Top gainers and losers in crypto this week

Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift

Closing arguments in Tornado Cash developer case focus on privacy rights, with prosecutors alleging facilitating profiteering.