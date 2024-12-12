MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
OSL Trading Hours: Bitcoin rebound boosts market sentiment, altcoins recover significantly
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
Share
PANews
2024/12/13 11:41
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.13)
The market landscape is changing
MEME
$0.002185
+29.06%
MEMES
$0.00008835
-0.25%
Share
PANews
2024/12/13 11:10
Crypto market annual review: Amidst depression and optimism, on the road to altcoin season
Much of the story in 2024 is low sentiment and infighting.
Share
PANews
2024/12/13 10:03
Dialogue with Shaw, founder of ai16z: Rewriting the Web3 script with AI, I have 100 digital assistants on the blockchain
As the creator of the Eliza framework, the founder of ai16z DAO, and the creator of the AI version of the Marc Andressen project, Shaw is opening up new possibilities in the field of the integration of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology.
DAO
$0.1243
+0.16%
ELIZA
$0.001578
-1.49%
AI16Z
$0.1346
-0.81%
AI
$0.1298
+4.34%
Share
PANews
2024/12/12 20:53
Year-end review series丨A picture review of the performance of Binance listed coins in 2024!
Who is the wealth creator? Who is the “king of the downturn”?
KING
$0.0001992
-23.08%
Share
PANews
2024/12/12 20:11
New trends in the stablecoin arena: 23 projects officially announced investment and financing in the second half of the year, and Binance and Circle reached a "century reconciliation"
At present, from the ice-breaking cooperation between Binance and Circle, to the intensive layout of crypto giants, to the frequent financing activities and the gradual improvement of the policy environment, the liquidity and application scenarios of the stablecoin track are expanding rapidly, accelerating to become one of the core narratives of this cycle.
CORE
$0.5172
+0.01%
SECOND
$0.0000135
-4.92%
ARENA
$0.00744
+5.53%
Share
PANews
2024/12/12 17:59
PA Daily | An advertisement for a cryptocurrency fund appeared on the Alipay page; BlackRock and Fidelity ETF purchased $500 million in ETH in the past two days
The floor price of Pudgy Penguins exceeded $100,000; Vana released the VANA token economics, 44% will be allocated to the community; Treasure officially launched the mainnet after migrating to ZKsync.
FUND
$0.02798
+3.62%
VANA
$4.437
+0.22%
ETH
$3,757.9
+1.19%
TOKEN
$0.01666
+6.45%
Share
PANews
2024/12/12 17:25
From the Genesis Block to Breaking $100,000, the Evolution of the Bitcoin Network and Its Economic Foundation
After 5,256 trading days, Bitcoin broke through the $100,000 mark for the first time on December 5, 2024. The Bitcoin network processed a total of 1.12 billion transactions, settled $131.25 trillion in transfers, and miners earned a total of $71.49 billion.
Share
PANews
2024/12/12 15:50
Is the academic circle also "playing with coins"? DeSci project ResearchHub became popular after being reported by the top journal Nature
"It is a historical oddity that peer reviewers are not paid; the work they do is valuable and should be recognised and rewarded."
NOT
$0.002107
+11.07%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
DESCI
$0.0005357
+9.41%
PAID
$0.0183
-2.65%
Share
PANews
2024/12/12 14:04
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.12)
Ai Agent enters a white-hot stage
WHITE
$0.0004659
+1.83%
MEME
$0.002185
+29.06%
STAGE
$0.00005
+23.45%
AI
$0.1298
+4.34%
HOT
$0.0009894
+1.09%
Share
PANews
2024/12/12 11:26
Trending News
More
Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended
US SEC green lights in-kind creations and redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs
Top gainers and losers in crypto this week
Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift
Closing arguments in Tornado Cash developer case focus on privacy rights, with prosecutors alleging facilitating profiteering.