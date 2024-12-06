MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Bull Market Guide: 6 Trading Rules to Improve Your Trading Success Rate
Narrow your focus; distinguish between investing, trading, and speculation; and don't work in isolation.
DON
$0.000661
-0.89%
T
$0.01757
+2.86%
BULL
$0.003868
-0.76%
Share
PANews
2024/12/09 14:35
OSL Trading Hour: BTC may rise to $120,000, $3 billion options are about to expire
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
BTC
$117,200.6
+0.81%
Share
PANews
2024/12/09 11:45
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.9)
On-chain heat returns
MEME
$0.002187
+29.17%
MEMES
$0.00008835
-0.25%
Share
PANews
2024/12/09 10:57
Financing Weekly Report | 23 public financing events; Blockchain interoperability developer Union Labs completes $12 million Series A financing
AI and CeFi projects in the primary market performed well; Pantera Capital raised US$20 million, which will be used to invest in TON, a blockchain related to Telegram.
TON
$3.569
+8.11%
WELL
$0.000145
-4.66%
AI
$0.1298
+4.34%
Share
PANews
2024/12/09 10:25
AMA Review: One hand BTC, one hand PVP, crazy MEME game theory
How can ordinary players profit from Crazy PVP in a scientific and sustainable way?
BTC
$117,200.6
+0.81%
MEME
$0.002187
+29.17%
Share
PANews
2024/12/09 09:16
PA Daily | There is no snapshot of the “Fat Penguin” PENGU token; the top ten Bitcoin holders control nearly 15% of the circulation
Telegram founder Pavel Durov has appeared in a Paris court and said he "trusts the French judicial system"; BABYDOGE's $2.42 million worth of tokens unlocked about 10 hours ago were all recharged into Binance; Vitalik Buterin said he could not accept Ethereum's abandonment of verifiability.
PENGU
$0.035516
+0.87%
NOT
$0.002106
+11.01%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
BABYDOGE
$0.0000000013549
+3.53%
FAT
$0.003162
+12.52%
Share
PANews
2024/12/08 17:26
A Deep Dive into Token Unlocks: What Are the Most Important Factors in Price Changes?
90% unlocking creates negative price pressure regardless of size or type, with team unlocking triggering the worst crashes and irrational selling.
DEEP
$0.15133
-1.17%
TOKEN
$0.01666
+6.45%
Share
PANews
2024/12/08 17:02
PA Daily | UK FCA warns Pump.fun of providing financial services or products without permission; "Crypto Czar" David Sacks is a Solana supporter and investor in Multicoin Capital
The Czech Republic has exempted capital gains tax on Bitcoin held for more than three years with the unanimous consent of the parliament; EigenLayer plans to launch an upgraded version of Rewards v2 in January next year, aiming to enhance the flexibility of the re-pledge ecosystem; Musk released a portrait photo with the words "The Dogeson" and "The Dogefather".
MORE
$0.09996
-0.08%
GAINS
$0.02538
-0.74%
PHOTO
$1.1725
-2.02%
FUN
$0.011184
-6.27%
Share
PANews
2024/12/07 17:14
Bankless: A look at 15 popular crypto AI agent projects
Whether pursuing entertainment, appreciating art, or seeking market insights, cryptocurrency AI agents are reshaping the way we interact with the digital world - and this is just the beginning.
AI
$0.1298
+4.34%
Share
PANews
2024/12/07 09:30
BTC Surpasses $100K! Insights into Binance's Listing Strategy and Wealth Impact
This article dives deeper into the data to decode Binance's listing strategy and its role in shaping market dynamics.
BTC
$117,200.6
+0.81%
Share
PANews
2024/12/06 22:40
Trending News
More
Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended
US SEC green lights in-kind creations and redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs
Top gainers and losers in crypto this week
Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift
Closing arguments in Tornado Cash developer case focus on privacy rights, with prosecutors alleging facilitating profiteering.