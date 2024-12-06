2025-08-01 Friday

Bull Market Guide: 6 Trading Rules to Improve Your Trading Success Rate

Narrow your focus; distinguish between investing, trading, and speculation; and don&#39;t work in isolation.
Salamanca
PANews2024/12/09 14:35
OSL Trading Hour: BTC may rise to $120,000, $3 billion options are about to expire

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews2024/12/09 11:45
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.9)

On-chain heat returns
PANews2024/12/09 10:57
Financing Weekly Report | 23 public financing events; Blockchain interoperability developer Union Labs completes $12 million Series A financing

AI and CeFi projects in the primary market performed well; Pantera Capital raised US$20 million, which will be used to invest in TON, a blockchain related to Telegram.
PANews2024/12/09 10:25
AMA Review: One hand BTC, one hand PVP, crazy MEME game theory

How can ordinary players profit from Crazy PVP in a scientific and sustainable way?
PANews2024/12/09 09:16
PA Daily | There is no snapshot of the “Fat Penguin” PENGU token; the top ten Bitcoin holders control nearly 15% of the circulation

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has appeared in a Paris court and said he &quot;trusts the French judicial system&quot;; BABYDOGE&#39;s $2.42 million worth of tokens unlocked about 10 hours ago were all recharged into Binance; Vitalik Buterin said he could not accept Ethereum&#39;s abandonment of verifiability.
PANews2024/12/08 17:26
A Deep Dive into Token Unlocks: What Are the Most Important Factors in Price Changes?

90% unlocking creates negative price pressure regardless of size or type, with team unlocking triggering the worst crashes and irrational selling.
PANews2024/12/08 17:02
PA Daily | UK FCA warns Pump.fun of providing financial services or products without permission; "Crypto Czar" David Sacks is a Solana supporter and investor in Multicoin Capital

The Czech Republic has exempted capital gains tax on Bitcoin held for more than three years with the unanimous consent of the parliament; EigenLayer plans to launch an upgraded version of Rewards v2 in January next year, aiming to enhance the flexibility of the re-pledge ecosystem; Musk released a portrait photo with the words &quot;The Dogeson&quot; and &quot;The Dogefather&quot;.
PANews2024/12/07 17:14
Bankless: A look at 15 popular crypto AI agent projects

Whether pursuing entertainment, appreciating art, or seeking market insights, cryptocurrency AI agents are reshaping the way we interact with the digital world - and this is just the beginning.
PANews2024/12/07 09:30
BTC Surpasses $100K! Insights into Binance's Listing Strategy and Wealth Impact

This article dives deeper into the data to decode Binance's listing strategy and its role in shaping market dynamics.
PANews2024/12/06 22:40

Trending News

Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended

US SEC green lights in-kind creations and redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs

Top gainers and losers in crypto this week

Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift

Closing arguments in Tornado Cash developer case focus on privacy rights, with prosecutors alleging facilitating profiteering.