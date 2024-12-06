PA Daily | UK FCA warns Pump.fun of providing financial services or products without permission; "Crypto Czar" David Sacks is a Solana supporter and investor in Multicoin Capital

The Czech Republic has exempted capital gains tax on Bitcoin held for more than three years with the unanimous consent of the parliament; EigenLayer plans to launch an upgraded version of Rewards v2 in January next year, aiming to enhance the flexibility of the re-pledge ecosystem; Musk released a portrait photo with the words "The Dogeson" and "The Dogefather".