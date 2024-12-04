Drama in South Korea’s crypto market: Altcoins lead the rise, seniors rush into the market, martial law triggers flash crash

The farce of martial law in South Korea has caused drastic fluctuations in the market, allowing Korean elderly people who have just entered the market to feel the huge volatility of the crypto market. Although the martial law in South Korea has been lifted, the interweaving of political turmoil and market volatility has brought huge arbitrage opportunities, and the influx of a large amount of funds has also highlighted the crypto market's ability to resist regional risks.