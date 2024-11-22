2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Check out 9 DePIN projects that may be profitable

Check out 9 DePIN projects that may be profitable

Projects include Rivalz Network, Dawn, Kuzco, Nexus, Aggregata, Oasis AI, etc. Users can benefit by running nodes, contributing data, and participating in AI-driven platforms.
NexusChain
NEXUS$0.00000000000008-80.00%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$21.2+1.87%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.13+4.58%
DepinTech
DEPIN$0.000000223+27.42%
Share
PANews2024/11/24 13:04
Data overview of the MEME universe: The "Golden Dog" is one in a million, and the Frog series has the best liquidity

Data overview of the MEME universe: The "Golden Dog" is one in a million, and the Frog series has the best liquidity

What kind of MEME is more likely to break the curve, and what are the characteristics behind the top MEME? PANews uses the overall data of MEME to restore the truth about the top MEME.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10019+0.11%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002197+29.92%
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG$0.003171-3.55%
Share
PANews2024/11/24 11:44
PA Daily | Trump nominates hedge fund executive Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary; Magic Eden (ME token) TGE will be held on December 10

PA Daily | Trump nominates hedge fund executive Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary; Magic Eden (ME token) TGE will be held on December 10

CZ unfollowed Musk on the X platform; Jaime Lizárrag, one of the three Democratic members of the US SEC, plans to resign early next year; Bitcoin financial public chain Side Protocol will open airdrop registration on November 26; Coinbase signed a sponsorship agreement with the NBA Los Angeles Clippers.
FUND
FUND$0.02798+3.62%
MAGIC
MAGIC$0.14713+2.07%
Eden
EDEN$0.033135-8.86%
ME
ME$0.7795+1.18%
Share
PANews2024/11/23 17:08
A Crypto Map of Trump’s New Administration: A Look at the Crypto Holdings and Policy Positions of Key Decision-makers

A Crypto Map of Trump’s New Administration: A Look at the Crypto Holdings and Policy Positions of Key Decision-makers

This article will review the cryptocurrency holdings and policy positions of eight members of the new Trump administration, from Vice President JD Vance to Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Among these core decision makers, some have invested directly in crypto assets, while others have expressed support for the crypto industry through policies and statements.
Core DAO
CORE$0.517+0.09%
SynFutures
F$0.008361+1.01%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.137+0.46%
Vice
VICE$0.01299+35.45%
Share
PANews2024/11/23 11:32
PA Daily | U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler will step down on January 20, 2025; the final approval deadline for the Solana ETF application submitted by four institutions is early August next year

PA Daily | U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler will step down on January 20, 2025; the final approval deadline for the Solana ETF application submitted by four institutions is early August next year

A US court ruled that the SEC&#39;s &quot;broker rule&quot; exceeded its statutory authority and was revoked; Trump Media may plan to launch a crypto payment service &quot;TruthFi&quot;; MicroStrategy completed the issuance of $3 billion convertible bonds and plans to continue to increase its holdings of Bitcoin.
U Coin
U$0.0109-1.80%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.137+0.46%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+0.07%
Share
PANews2024/11/22 18:38
MicroStrategy’s stock price is bearish, and its Bitcoin holdings exceed US$32.6 billion. Can the leverage game continue?

MicroStrategy’s stock price is bearish, and its Bitcoin holdings exceed US$32.6 billion. Can the leverage game continue?

While MicroStrategy has achieved capital appreciation with the help of Bitcoin&#39;s super-strong returns, the high premium of its stock price has also caused market concerns, and Citron, a well-known short-selling institution, has publicly stated its short position. Can MicroStrategy&#39;s leverage game continue?
WELL3
WELL$0.000145-4.66%
Share
PANews2024/11/22 17:27
The highest increase after the launch was nearly 140%. A detailed explanation of the game platform Open Loot created by the Big Time team

The highest increase after the launch was nearly 140%. A detailed explanation of the game platform Open Loot created by the Big Time team

Open Loot is a Web3 game distribution platform and marketplace that strives to provide infrastructure support for mid-core to hardcore games and solve common pain points in blockchain games such as usability, scalability, and compliance.
Core DAO
CORE$0.517+0.09%
PAIN
PAIN$1.2088+0.75%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+0.07%
Share
PANews2024/11/22 15:36
Opinion: Flywheel starts, Solana becomes the winner of meme craze

Opinion: Flywheel starts, Solana becomes the winner of meme craze

Whenever people bet on a meme and realize a “profit” by buying SOL, the real winner is the VC who sold the SOL.
Solana
SOL$176.37+1.73%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002197+29.92%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01978+2.75%
VinuChain
VC$0.00469-5.44%
Share
PANews2024/11/22 14:31
OSL Trading Hours: BTC breaks through $99,000, is Solana ETF likely to be approved?

OSL Trading Hours: BTC breaks through $99,000, is Solana ETF likely to be approved?

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
Bitcoin
BTC$117,246.59+0.86%
Share
PANews2024/11/22 12:22
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.22)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.22)

Abstraction is popular in the world
Memecoin
MEME$0.002197+29.92%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008835-0.23%
Share
PANews2024/11/22 11:12

Trending News

More

Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended

US SEC green lights in-kind creations and redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs

Top gainers and losers in crypto this week

Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift

Closing arguments in Tornado Cash developer case focus on privacy rights, with prosecutors alleging facilitating profiteering.