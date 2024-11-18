PUNK 3493 disrupts the MEME market with AI "rebirth", CryptoPunks drives NFT weekly trading volume up 75.3%

The long-dormant NFT market is welcoming new vitality and innovation. Recently, on the one hand, the blue-chip NFT project CryptoPunks has led the market to a significant recovery, among which the permanently destroyed NFT PUNK 3493 has been hotly discussed after being "reborn" as a MEME coin by AI Agent; on the other hand, the traditional giant McDonald's has joined hands with the NFT project Doodles to cross-border enter the market, further deepening the integration of NFT and real-world application scenarios.