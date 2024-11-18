MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
PA Daily | MicroStrategy spent $4.6 billion to increase its holdings of 51,780 bitcoins; Trump Media Technology Group is in advanced negotiations to acquire Bakkt
IBIT options are expected to be officially launched on November 19; Goldman Sachs plans to spin off its digital asset platform into a new company, which is expected to be completed within the next 12 to 18 months; Magic Eden announced the economic model of ME tokens: the total supply is 1 billion, and more than half is allocated to the community.
MORE
$0.10034
+0.26%
MAGIC
$0.14707
+2.03%
EDEN
$0.033145
-8.83%
ME
$0.7789
+1.10%
TRUMP
$9.122
+0.29%
Share
PANews
2024/11/19 19:56
Which NBA and NFL stars are investing in cryptocurrencies?
This article lists the well-known players in the two top sports leagues, NBA and NFL, who are actively involved in the crypto market. The information comes from their public statements or overseas media reports. While they have received rich returns in the crypto industry, they have also promoted the popularization of cryptocurrencies through their words and deeds.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
WELL
$0.000145
-4.66%
Share
PANews
2024/11/19 15:22
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.19)
In the end, the theory of relativity emerged victorious.
MEME
$0.002181
+28.97%
MEMES
$0.00008835
-0.23%
Share
PANews
2024/11/19 10:58
Another profit strategy in the Meme market is to increase returns by being a passive LP
In the meme market, where trading volatility requirements are extremely high and price sensitivity is extremely low, positioning yourself as a passive LP is an excellent strategy to maximize returns.
MEME
$0.002181
+28.97%
Share
PANews
2024/11/18 19:23
PA Daily | Polish presidential candidate promises to adopt strategic Bitcoin reserves; Binance Pool launches Fractal Bitcoin (FB) joint mining
Metaplanet announced the issuance of 1.75 billion yen bonds, and the funds will be used to purchase Bitcoin; CoinShares: Digital asset investment products had a net inflow of US$2.2 billion last week; Shiba Inu marketing director: More than 45,000 companies worldwide accept SHIB payments.
SHIBA
$0.000000000688
+2.99%
MORE
$0.10034
+0.26%
SHIB
$0.00001274
+1.67%
FB
$0.4253
+1.50%
NET
$0.00010122
-8.67%
Share
PANews
2024/11/18 18:56
Analysis: 9 Memecoins That Could Be Listed on Binance
Holders who can predict the listing of top CEXs will get the biggest profits. This article lists the Memecoins that may be listed on Binance, including GOAT, ZEREBRO, DOG, SPX, RETARDIO, PUPS, etc.
ZEREBRO
$0.02665
+1.29%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
ETC
$21.2
+1.87%
GET
$0.005452
-0.05%
RETARDIO
$0.02508
-3.38%
Share
PANews
2024/11/18 16:19
PUNK 3493 disrupts the MEME market with AI "rebirth", CryptoPunks drives NFT weekly trading volume up 75.3%
The long-dormant NFT market is welcoming new vitality and innovation. Recently, on the one hand, the blue-chip NFT project CryptoPunks has led the market to a significant recovery, among which the permanently destroyed NFT PUNK 3493 has been hotly discussed after being "reborn" as a MEME coin by AI Agent; on the other hand, the traditional giant McDonald's has joined hands with the NFT project Doodles to cross-border enter the market, further deepening the integration of NFT and real-world application scenarios.
MEME
$0.002181
+28.97%
BLUE
$0.07939
+2.17%
AI
$0.1299
+4.50%
NFT
$0.0000004832
-0.35%
Share
PANews
2024/11/18 14:27
The RWA track is heating up: Tether and Visa are competing for layout, and BlackRock CEO and a16z are optimistic about the future of tokenization
Tether has announced the launch of Hadron, an asset tokenization platform, and Visa also released VTAP, a tokenized asset issuance and management platform, in early October. As regulatory policies become clearer, the industry's optimism about the future of tokenization is also increasing.
FUTURE
$0.11692
-2.00%
RWA
$0.003543
+6.52%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001272
+0.07%
Share
PANews
2024/11/18 13:56
Financing Weekly Report | 28 public financing events; StakeStone, a full-chain liquidity asset agreement, completed a $22 million financing, led by Polychain Capital
The primary market has picked up, and the second fund of Portal Ventures, an early-stage cryptocurrency investment fund, has completed an oversubscription of US$90 million.
FUND
$0.02798
+3.62%
STAGE
$0.00005
+23.45%
SECOND
$0.0000135
-14.01%
PORTAL
$0.04825
-0.26%
Share
PANews
2024/11/18 10:40
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.18)
Burning NFT to create meme, who is the child of today?
MEME
$0.002181
+28.97%
NFT
$0.0000004832
-0.35%
MEMES
$0.00008835
-0.23%
Share
PANews
2024/11/18 10:38
Trending News
More
Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended
US SEC green lights in-kind creations and redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs
Top gainers and losers in crypto this week
Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift
Closing arguments in Tornado Cash developer case focus on privacy rights, with prosecutors alleging facilitating profiteering.