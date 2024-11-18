2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
PA Daily | MicroStrategy spent $4.6 billion to increase its holdings of 51,780 bitcoins; Trump Media Technology Group is in advanced negotiations to acquire Bakkt

PA Daily | MicroStrategy spent $4.6 billion to increase its holdings of 51,780 bitcoins; Trump Media Technology Group is in advanced negotiations to acquire Bakkt

IBIT options are expected to be officially launched on November 19; Goldman Sachs plans to spin off its digital asset platform into a new company, which is expected to be completed within the next 12 to 18 months; Magic Eden announced the economic model of ME tokens: the total supply is 1 billion, and more than half is allocated to the community.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10034+0.26%
MAGIC
MAGIC$0.14707+2.03%
Eden
EDEN$0.033145-8.83%
ME
ME$0.7789+1.10%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.122+0.29%
Share
PANews2024/11/19 19:56
Which NBA and NFL stars are investing in cryptocurrencies?

Which NBA and NFL stars are investing in cryptocurrencies?

This article lists the well-known players in the two top sports leagues, NBA and NFL, who are actively involved in the crypto market. The information comes from their public statements or overseas media reports. While they have received rich returns in the crypto industry, they have also promoted the popularization of cryptocurrencies through their words and deeds.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
WELL3
WELL$0.000145-4.66%
Share
PANews2024/11/19 15:22
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.19)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.19)

In the end, the theory of relativity emerged victorious.
Memecoin
MEME$0.002181+28.97%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008835-0.23%
Share
PANews2024/11/19 10:58
Another profit strategy in the Meme market is to increase returns by being a passive LP

Another profit strategy in the Meme market is to increase returns by being a passive LP

In the meme market, where trading volatility requirements are extremely high and price sensitivity is extremely low, positioning yourself as a passive LP is an excellent strategy to maximize returns.
Memecoin
MEME$0.002181+28.97%
Share
PANews2024/11/18 19:23
PA Daily | Polish presidential candidate promises to adopt strategic Bitcoin reserves; Binance Pool launches Fractal Bitcoin (FB) joint mining

PA Daily | Polish presidential candidate promises to adopt strategic Bitcoin reserves; Binance Pool launches Fractal Bitcoin (FB) joint mining

Metaplanet announced the issuance of 1.75 billion yen bonds, and the funds will be used to purchase Bitcoin; CoinShares: Digital asset investment products had a net inflow of US$2.2 billion last week; Shiba Inu marketing director: More than 45,000 companies worldwide accept SHIB payments.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000688+2.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10034+0.26%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001274+1.67%
Fractal Bitcoin
FB$0.4253+1.50%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010122-8.67%
Share
PANews2024/11/18 18:56
Analysis: 9 Memecoins That Could Be Listed on Binance

Analysis: 9 Memecoins That Could Be Listed on Binance

Holders who can predict the listing of top CEXs will get the biggest profits. This article lists the Memecoins that may be listed on Binance, including GOAT, ZEREBRO, DOG, SPX, RETARDIO, PUPS, etc.
Zerebro
ZEREBRO$0.02665+1.29%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$21.2+1.87%
GET
GET$0.005452-0.05%
RETARDIO
RETARDIO$0.02508-3.38%
Share
PANews2024/11/18 16:19
PUNK 3493 disrupts the MEME market with AI &quot;rebirth&quot;, CryptoPunks drives NFT weekly trading volume up 75.3%

PUNK 3493 disrupts the MEME market with AI &quot;rebirth&quot;, CryptoPunks drives NFT weekly trading volume up 75.3%

The long-dormant NFT market is welcoming new vitality and innovation. Recently, on the one hand, the blue-chip NFT project CryptoPunks has led the market to a significant recovery, among which the permanently destroyed NFT PUNK 3493 has been hotly discussed after being &quot;reborn&quot; as a MEME coin by AI Agent; on the other hand, the traditional giant McDonald&#39;s has joined hands with the NFT project Doodles to cross-border enter the market, further deepening the integration of NFT and real-world application scenarios.
Memecoin
MEME$0.002181+28.97%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07939+2.17%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1299+4.50%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004832-0.35%
Share
PANews2024/11/18 14:27
The RWA track is heating up: Tether and Visa are competing for layout, and BlackRock CEO and a16z are optimistic about the future of tokenization

The RWA track is heating up: Tether and Visa are competing for layout, and BlackRock CEO and a16z are optimistic about the future of tokenization

Tether has announced the launch of Hadron, an asset tokenization platform, and Visa also released VTAP, a tokenized asset issuance and management platform, in early October. As regulatory policies become clearer, the industry's optimism about the future of tokenization is also increasing.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11692-2.00%
Allo
RWA$0.003543+6.52%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+0.07%
Share
PANews2024/11/18 13:56
Financing Weekly Report | 28 public financing events; StakeStone, a full-chain liquidity asset agreement, completed a $22 million financing, led by Polychain Capital

Financing Weekly Report | 28 public financing events; StakeStone, a full-chain liquidity asset agreement, completed a $22 million financing, led by Polychain Capital

The primary market has picked up, and the second fund of Portal Ventures, an early-stage cryptocurrency investment fund, has completed an oversubscription of US$90 million.
FUND
FUND$0.02798+3.62%
Stage
STAGE$0.00005+23.45%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000135-14.01%
Portal
PORTAL$0.04825-0.26%
Share
PANews2024/11/18 10:40
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.18)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.18)

Burning NFT to create meme, who is the child of today?
Memecoin
MEME$0.002181+28.97%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004832-0.35%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008835-0.23%
Share
PANews2024/11/18 10:38

Trending News

More

Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended

US SEC green lights in-kind creations and redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs

Top gainers and losers in crypto this week

Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift

Closing arguments in Tornado Cash developer case focus on privacy rights, with prosecutors alleging facilitating profiteering.