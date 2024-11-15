MEXC Exchange
Weekly preview | Magic Eden releases ME's economic model; Ethereum L2 network Lisk launches airdrop
In the coming week from November 18th to November 24th, there are other blockchain news worth your attention.
MAGIC
$0.14707
+2.03%
EDEN
$0.033145
-8.83%
ME
$0.7789
+1.10%
PANews
2024/11/17 21:11
PA Daily | Coinbase jumps to the top of the App Store's free financial app list; the total loss of the DEXX hacking incident is close to $20 million
DEXX sent a letter to the hacker, saying that it would not be responsible if the funds were returned within 24 hours, otherwise it would cooperate with the police to take law enforcement action; a trader made a profit of more than 1.6 million US dollars on RIF and URO in 20 days, with a return rate of 1,473 times; MicroStrategy's 26 billion US dollars in Bitcoin reserves exceeds the cash reserves of IBM and Nike.
MORE
$0.10034
+0.26%
APP
$0.003855
-2.35%
NOT
$0.002106
+11.19%
URO
$0.001701
-12.54%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
PANews
2024/11/17 17:19
In-depth analysis of decentralized energy and blue chip projects
Blockchain technology and DePIN provide a key framework for decentralized energy systems. This article introduces several key energy protocols that embody noteworthy progress in this decentralized energy landscape. Including Project Zero, Daylight, StarPower, Plural Energy, Glow, Sourceful, Power Ledger.
ZERO
$0.00005512
+6.59%
BLUE
$0.07939
+2.17%
POWER
$0.01192
+12.34%
DEPIN
$0.000000223
+27.42%
PANews
2024/11/17 08:28
PA Daily | On-chain transaction terminal DEXX was attacked and hundreds of millions of yuan were stolen; Gary Gensler may announce his resignation in early January after Thanksgiving
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York plans to reduce cryptocurrency-related cases; the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act has been published on Pennsylvania's website; the Memecoins track has an average return of 103% in the past 30 days, more than 6 times the average return of the overall crypto market.
MORE
$0.10034
+0.26%
TERMINAL
$0.00000000000000000000751
-1.18%
ACT
$0.04064
+0.37%
U
$0.01088
-1.98%
PANews
2024/11/16 17:09
Ethereum ecosystem gathers in Bangkok, reviewing the latest developments of mainstream projects during Devcon
At Devcon 2024, many Ethereum ecosystem projects chose to announce their latest achievements or project progress during this period. PANews summarized the major project progress during Devcon 2024.
MAJOR
$0.16139
+3.81%
PANews
2024/11/16 16:05
Michael Saylor: We are planning a party for Bitcoin to reach $100,000 by the end of the year, and it will not retreat to $60,000
Whoever takes over as chairman of the U.S. SEC will play the "most critical role" in the crypto industry.
NOT
$0.002106
+11.19%
U
$0.01088
-1.98%
PANews
2024/11/16 09:18
PA Daily | Hong Kong Stock Exchange launches virtual asset index series; 18 U.S. state attorneys general sue SEC for overstepping its authority
The U.S. Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net outflow of US$401 million yesterday; Tether launched the asset tokenization platform "Hadron by Tether"; the Pennsylvania House of Representatives submitted a legislative proposal to "include Bitcoin as a reserve asset on the balance sheet."
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
+0.06%
U
$0.01088
-1.98%
INDEX
$1.354
+3.04%
HOUSE
$0.017739
+36.24%
NET
$0.00010122
-8.67%
PANews
2024/11/15 18:58
How do traditional financial institutions adopt cryptocurrencies in stages?
Outlining crypto product launch considerations to enable financial institutions to assess market opportunities while addressing regulatory and compliance requirements.
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001272
+0.07%
PANews
2024/11/15 16:50
Given the current situation, I now identify as a MEME…
MEME is rapidly reshaping investor behavior and market ecology through the amplification effect of social media and the emotional resonance of the community. Self-deprecating tweets such as Litecoin also reflect that it is difficult to ensure the continued steady growth of crypto projects by simply relying on technological innovation and long-term planning.
MEME
$0.002181
+28.97%
NOW
$0.00775
+5.29%
EFFECT
$0.006169
-0.06%
PANews
2024/11/15 14:35
Exclusive interview with Sasha, founder of Notcoin: It's no longer just a game, it's a community and culture, and point-to-point games that try to copy usually fail
Sasha said that simply copying other people's gameplay is actually difficult to succeed. Notcoin now also plays the role of a game publisher. He believes that by focusing on the community, Notcoin has enough depth to become a culture, in fact a "cult".
CULT
$0.0015058
+18.73%
NOW
$0.00775
+5.29%
PEOPLE
$0.01978
+2.75%
FACT
$2.74
+3.78%
PANews
2024/11/15 13:39
