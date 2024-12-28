PA Daily | The IRS requires DeFi brokers to report digital asset sales income and collect user transaction information starting in 2027; Galaxy Research predicts that BTC will exceed $150,000 in the f

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange issued reporting management measures for high-risk transactions such as illegal cross-border financial activities of virtual currencies; the Minister of Justice of Montenegro signed an extradition order, and Do Kwon will be extradited to the United States; ETH/BTC exchange rate bull James Fickel repaid his WBTC loan about 4 hours ago, and lost 68.84 million US dollars in the past year.