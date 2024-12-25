Phala Network and ai16z start AI experiments: AI self-reproduction and pre-sale, aiPool and Spore.fun drive new gameplay

AiPool, which is backed by ai16z founder Shaw, and Spore.fun, which has attracted much attention from the market, both use Phala Network's TEE technology to issue coins, which has once again attracted community attention to the active projects in the Polkadot ecosystem during the last bull market.