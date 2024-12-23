MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.25)
aiPool completes coin issuance
MEME
$0.001816
-7.06%
MEMES
$0.0000884
-0.59%
Share
PANews
2024/12/25 10:59
PA Daily | Analog mainnet launched; Binance will support Fantom (FTM) upgrade to Sonic (S)
Robinhood CEO said the company currently has no plans to hold Bitcoin for investment purposes; MicroStrategy's stock price has fallen 38.81% from its high on November 21; Binance supports Fantom's name change to Sonic and token swap.
SWAP
$0.08844
-0.67%
CHANGE
$0.0021408
-4.02%
SONIC
$0.20274
-4.70%
TOKEN
$0.01454
-5.40%
HOLD
$0.00004697
-7.55%
Share
PANews
2024/12/24 17:31
Revisiting the "Grayscale Effect" of the last bull market: 14 tokens have a return rate of over 200%, and the market cycle has a significant impact
In this article, PANews reviews the market performance of the 14 tokens involved in the crypto trust funds launched by Grayscale in the last bull market cycle. Most of the products were launched in the middle and late stages of the bull market, with an average maximum increase of 204.8%. The price performance was significantly affected by market fluctuations, and the average period required to reach a new high was about 84.4 days.
EFFECT
$0.006073
-0.52%
BULL
$0.003914
--%
TRUST
$0.0005179
-0.57%
Share
PANews
2024/12/24 16:45
Year-end review series丨A picture review of the god-level wealth-making meme coins in 2024
Meme coins account for 31% of crypto narratives in 2024, becoming a market force that cannot be ignored
MEME
$0.001816
-7.06%
Share
PANews
2024/12/24 16:41
Major global crypto regulatory events in 2024: US approves spot ETF, European MiCA takes effect, and global regulatory friendliness upgrades
At the end of the year, PANews takes stock of the important regulatory developments in the global crypto market in 2024. Under different regulatory systems in different regions, the crypto market will present a completely different look next year.
MAJOR
$0.15532
-1.14%
SPOT
$0.000000000000000000006199
-0.01%
EFFECT
$0.006073
-0.52%
Share
PANews
2024/12/24 15:47
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.24)
Ai Agent has become a clear narrative
MEME
$0.001816
-7.06%
AI
$0.1136
-6.73%
MEMES
$0.0000884
-0.59%
CLEAR
$0.03491
-4.43%
Share
PANews
2024/12/24 10:47
Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock
The market cannot continue to rise when everyone is just holding, and a new wave of buying is needed.
Share
PANews
2024/12/23 21:55
PA Daily | Binance Launchpool launches Bio Protocol (BIO); Lido launches Ethereum SDK
Regarding the discussion that Biden may pardon SBF, Musk responded: I would be shocked if it doesn't happen; Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings of 619.7 bitcoins; Binance will launch HIVE/USDT perpetual contracts.
HIVE
$0.2073
-5.03%
T
$0.01578
-5.56%
BIO
$0.0557
-6.66%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
-1.17%
Share
PANews
2024/12/23 18:43
29-year-old political newcomer Bo Hines was appointed executive director of Trump's crypto committee, and crypto companies privately competed for seats
Bo Hines will serve as the executive director of the Trump Crypto Commission. The 29-year-old Bo Hines is a political and crypto newcomer who has not yet publicly expressed his stance on cryptocurrency. Before entering politics, he was a college football player and ran for a seat in the North Carolina House of Representatives in 2022 and 2024.
NOT
$0.002038
-3.64%
HOUSE
$0.013588
-7.19%
TRUMP
$8.575
-3.07%
RAN
$0.001376
-0.14%
Share
PANews
2024/12/23 18:12
Why is the lending platform HyperLend the pillar of Hyperliquid ecosystem liquidity?
Discover how HyperLend is purposefully reshaping the DeFi landscape.
WHY
$0.00000002361
+1.98%
DEFI
$0.002021
+1.05%
Share
PANews
2024/12/23 15:06
Trending News
More
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Ethereum ETF One Year Ago: From Cold to Hot, the Confidence of Institutions Behind the Flow of Funds Changes