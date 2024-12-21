PA Daily | At least 10 companies are considering adopting MicroStrategy's Bitcoin strategy; the number of NFT buyers this week increased by 92.39% month-on-month, and the transaction volume increased

The decentralized liquidity protocol THORChain released version V3; Wormhole DAO will be launched in the first quarter of next year; the President of El Salvador has increased his daily Bitcoin purchases, with a medium-term goal of purchasing another 20,000 coins; asset management company GraniteShares applied for a cryptocurrency-related leveraged ETF to track companies such as MicroStrategy and Robinhood.