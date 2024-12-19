2025-08-03 Sunday

PA Daily | The monthly decline of 8 meme coins in the top 500 by market value exceeded 50%; fake news of Usual’s cooperation with DOGE caused USUAL to break through $1.6

Among the top 500 crypto tokens by market value, 10 tokens have fallen by more than 50% in 30 days, 8 of which are Meme coins; the US SEC approved Hashdex to launch the Nasdaq Bitcoin and Ethereum Crypto Index ETF; DuckChain completed a $5 million financing.
PANews2024/12/20 17:50
A digital explanation of Fartcoin’s road to $1 billion: Institutional early layout may be the driving force, cold fermentation forges the new king of MEME

PANews analyzed Fartcoin’s social media popularity and the top 1,000 coin holding addresses, trying to explain how Fartcoin rose from zero to $1 billion.
PANews2024/12/20 16:34
A quick look at the latest updates of 10 well-known Web3 AI Agents this week

The field of AI Agents is developing at lightning speed. This article reviews the latest developments of Eternal AI, Luna, Fartcoin, Vader, LIMBO and other projects this week.
PANews2024/12/20 15:51
A comprehensive interpretation of Fluid: After rebranding, will it become the new king of DeFi?

The project has no venture capital, no marketing hype, no points or gamification, just pure product dominance.
PANews2024/12/20 14:12
2024 On-chain User Report: Base leads Ethereum in attracting new users, and the DeFi market presents a "winner takes all" trend

Comparison of the seven major blockchains in 2024, insights into the landscape of each chain and trends in 2025 from user data.
PANews2024/12/20 11:30
OSL Trading Time: BTC has fallen back more than 11% from its historical high, and analysts believe it is a short-term fluctuation

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews2024/12/20 10:49
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.20)

Memecoin continues to lose blood, but the speed pass is late but it arrives
PANews2024/12/20 10:41
PA Daily | Sophon, Swellchain and Kraken L2 Network Ink are online; Kelp DAO releases KERNEL token economics

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) broke through $1 to hit a record high; Powell said he is not allowed to own Bitcoin and does not want to change the law; a Binance user survey showed that 23.89% of respondents believed that AI tokens will dominate market growth in 2025.
PANews2024/12/19 17:37
BTCFi's top project Core completes Fusion upgrade: a detailed explanation of the changes and market opportunities

Recently, Core completed the Fusion upgrade and introduced two innovative products: Core Dual Staking and Core LstBTC. This article will analyze the important changes in this upgrade and explore the institutional adoption trend of BTCFi.
PANews2024/12/19 17:20
Coinbase Report: Outlook for the entire crypto market in 2025

Covering in-depth research in the crypto space, from altcoins to ETFs, from staking to gaming, and more. 2025 will be a critical year, with breakthroughs and advances likely to help shape the long-term trajectory of the crypto industry in the coming decades.
PANews2024/12/19 16:23

