PA Daily | The Argentine President has asked the Anti-Corruption Office to intervene in the LIBRA issuance event; the crypto market minted 600,000 new tokens in January

KIP said that the issuance and market making of LIBRA tokens are entirely the responsibility of Kelsier Ventures; the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission hopes to formulate a roadmap for the development of virtual assets; in the past 7 days, the NFT transaction volume fell 35.15% month-on-month to US$112.7 million, and the number of buyers and sellers both increased by more than 500% month-on-month.