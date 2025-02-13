BNB Chain is back in fashion. How will the upcoming TGE ecological project DIN help AI Agent unlock the on-chain economy?

AI Agents not only need to overcome the phased challenges of market sentiment repair, but also must solve the long-term issue of continuously attracting liquidity in a volatile market. In this process, DIN provides comprehensive infrastructure for AI agents and dAI-Apps by solving key issues such as data and execution environment, thereby promoting the implementation and expansion of AI Agents in the on-chain economy.