PA Daily | The President of the Central African Republic is suspected to have announced the launch of the Meme coin CAR; ETH's market share has dropped to 10%

Matrixport: ETH's market share has dropped to 10%, and ETH prices may continue to be under pressure; Ethereum spot ETFs had a net inflow of US$420 million last week, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow; The President of the Maldives is suspected of launching the MLDVS token, and it is not certain whether it was due to the theft of Account X.