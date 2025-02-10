MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-06 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Ethereum is facing a wave of liquidations, and the Solana ecosystem meme trend is weakening. When will the turning point of the crypto market come?
Although the fundamentals are positive, the market currently faces many uncertainties, including the specific implementation of tariff policies and the possible responses of China and the European Union.
MEME
$0.001639
-6.28%
Share
PANews
2025/02/12 09:30
PA Daily | DIN launches airdrop query page and announces token economics; CEXs such as Binance and Upbit will list Solayer
Binance HODLer airdrop launched Solayer (LAYER); Binance Alpha listed Autonolas (OLAS); DIN launched the airdrop query page and announced the token economics.
ALPHA
$0.01407
-0.77%
OLAS
$0.2196
-1.56%
LAYER
$0.5914
-1.74%
TOKEN
$0.01493
-5.44%
Share
PANews
2025/02/11 17:30
Does DeSci need a pump? From the dilemma of the pharmaceutical industry
Currently, DeSci projects are focused on the pharmaceutical field, which is one of the low-hanging fruits in improving humanity's most important resource: health.
DESCI
$0.0001323
-30.36%
Share
PANews
2025/02/11 13:44
The total market value of AI Agent plummeted by 67%. The competition between Solana and Base chain is surging. Can the old MEME survive by relying on AI?
From the data, how big is the callback of AI Agent? What kind of competition changes are quietly happening between chains? PANews conducted an investigation on the recent data changes of AI Agent.
MEME
$0.001639
-6.28%
AI
$0.117
-4.48%
Share
PANews
2025/02/11 11:22
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.11)
ai proxy rebound
MEME
$0.001639
-6.28%
AI
$0.117
-4.48%
MEMES
$0.00008853
-0.30%
Share
PANews
2025/02/11 10:56
OSL Trading Time: 27 US states pay attention to BTC, Bitcoin and Ethereum are still showing a positive trend
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
BTC
$113,881.36
-0.48%
Share
PANews
2025/02/10 18:30
Key insights into leading projects in various fields of DeFi: overall oligopoly structure
At its core, DeFi is about providing a more innovative and efficient system that solves TradFi inefficiencies through proven PMF (Point-Market Fit).
CORE
$0.4749
-2.76%
FIT
$0.00004777
+1.20%
MORE
$0.10318
-1.81%
DEFI
$0.001958
-0.55%
Share
PANews
2025/02/10 17:42
PA Daily | The President of the Central African Republic is suspected to have announced the launch of the Meme coin CAR; ETH's market share has dropped to 10%
Matrixport: ETH's market share has dropped to 10%, and ETH prices may continue to be under pressure; Ethereum spot ETFs had a net inflow of US$420 million last week, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow; The President of the Maldives is suspected of launching the MLDVS token, and it is not certain whether it was due to the theft of Account X.
NOT
$0.001969
-8.07%
SPOT
$0.000000000000000000000000038
-96.20%
MEME
$0.001639
-6.28%
CAR
$0.00993
-10.61%
ETH
$3,614.23
-1.13%
Share
PANews
2025/02/10 17:30
From waiting to accepting, American university endowment funds are embracing cryptocurrency
Endowments and foundations became among the first institutional investors to embrace cryptocurrencies.
Share
PANews
2025/02/10 13:45
The battle for “VC coins”: the dilemma of crypto project token distribution from the perspective of BERA tokens
Projects should focus on the long-term health of the protocol, align with the core community, and avoid focusing too much on “gamification” or transactions that only attract speculative capital in the short term after launch.
CORE
$0.4749
-2.76%
TOKEN
$0.01493
-5.44%
VC
$0.00498
+6.86%
BERA
$1.787
-3.30%
Share
PANews
2025/02/10 12:52
Trending News
More
Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.
A user lost $3.05 million by signing a phishing transaction 6 hours ago
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP holds $3 level as focus shifts to SEC ending Ripple lawsuit
Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July