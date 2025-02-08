2025-08-06 Wednesday

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.10)

The market is not short of funds, and the speed of meme's new listings to reach $100 million is accelerating
PANews2025/02/10 10:46
Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Olas, an autonomous AI agent platform in the crypto field, completed a $13.8 million financing round, led by 1kx

The sub-sectors of financing projects are relatively scattered, and projects in multiple categories have completed financing.
PANews2025/02/10 10:20
Weekly preview | Layer3 gaming network B3 launches B3 token and airdrops; Cheelee (CHEEL) unlocks tokens worth approximately $169 million

In the coming week from February 10, 2025 to February 16, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
PANews2025/02/09 21:39
PA Daily | Binance launches Test (TST) and Cheems (1000CHEEMS); After Trump launches Meme coin, more than 700 tokens are sent to his wallet

The Arweave computing platform AO mainnet has been launched; Musk's confrontation with Washington has become the cover of the new issue of Time magazine; Brazil's stock exchange B3 will launch BTC options and ETH and SOL futures contracts; Berachain Foundation stated that the second part of the airdrop will be distributed to wallets on February 10.
PANews2025/02/09 17:19
PA Daily | Hong Kong approves an investment immigration application with ETH as proof of assets; Kanye refuses to promote RUG Meme coin to obtain $2 million

A Florida senator proposed a Bitcoin investment bill; lawmakers from Kentucky and Maryland proposed &quot;Bitcoin reserve&quot; bills respectively; the SEC postponed the decision on BlackRock&#39;s Ethereum ETF options trading to April 9.
PANews2025/02/08 17:30
Why did Tether invest over $770 million in the video platform Rumble? Business experience backed by Trump’s circle

Although Tether, which earns tens of billions of dollars in annual profits, has been accelerating its investment pace in the past few months, Rumble&#39;s cross-field investment is still surprising. This may be related to the close ties between Rumble and Trump, and its desire to expand its business layout in the United States.
PANews2025/02/08 17:00
Understanding Crypto Market Cycles: Why This Cycle Is Different

The rise of institutional adoption, market dilution, retail liquidity shifts, and changes in the macro environment have jointly shaped the new market landscape.
PANews2025/02/08 13:45
A Deep Dive into Ethereum Issuance and Destruction: The Cat-and-Mouse Game

The reduction in ETH issuance and the increase in destruction will occur at the same time. Since the Ethereum merger, ETH has been scarcer than BTC.
PANews2025/02/08 12:00
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.8)

The market continues to be weak, the number of SOL orders has exceeded 9,000, who is still playing?
PANews2025/02/08 10:51
How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term

Donald Trump’s re-election has led to expectations of major changes in U.S. cryptocurrency regulations. Recent executive orders suggest that regulatory changes could soon affect the cryptocurrency industry. In an interview with Cryptonews , William Quigley, co-founder of Tether and WAX, shared his insights into what the next four years under Trump could mean for the industry. Quigley explained that the administration’s pro-crypto stance , along with key appointments and legislative efforts, could lead to clearer regulations. He also stressed the role of the private sector in shaping future of cryptocurrency regulations . Trump’s Second Term and the Future of Crypto Regulation Trump’s signals of potential changes in crypto regulations contrast sharply with previous administrations’ inconsistent approaches. Under Trump, there could be an emphasis on installing pro-crypto figures and fostering private sector involvement in virtual assets. Quigley remarked on the shift, “The Obama administration and the Biden administration in terms of how they thought about crypto, they were wary of it and Congress was not moving forward with any regulation. They didn’t seem to see it as important or terribly problematic either, with the exception of one federal agency, the SEC.” “The Trump executive order is very positive towards crypto, the statement that Trump wants the U.S. to be a leader in the crypto industry,” Quigley added. These changes are expected to create a more predictable regulatory environment, reducing uncertainty and supporting market stability. As the administration moves forward, regulatory decisions will determine how the government interacts with the digital currency sector. Establishing the Digital Asset Working Group President Trump’s executive order led to the creation of the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets within the National Economic Council. This group is responsible for reviewing existing regulations and proposing clearer guidelines for the digital asset sector. Quigley shared his views on the impact of these developments, “The Trump executive order has created and get an omnibus crypto regulatory framework in the United States. And if that happens, I see all the other major countries in the world moving in a similar direction.” “To me, [the executive order] seems quite fast because there is so much to consider here, but I think before the Trump term ends, individuals will have ability to use stablecoins much more freely than they do now.,” said Quigley. The working group is tasked with crafting a federal regulatory framework specifically for digital assets like stablecoins , which will involve detailed considerations on how these assets are issued and operated within the U.S. The crypto industry awaits the Working Group’s report, due within 180 days, anticipating targeted legislative proposals that could redefine the regulatory environment and enhance market stability. Quigley Discusses Bank Reluctance The U.S. banking sector remains cautious about cryptocurrency due to unclear regulatory guidance and the potential for severe penalties. This hesitancy persists despite more positive remarks from figures like Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, who recently commended banks for their handling of cryptos . JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says "banks are perfectly able to serve crypto customers." pic.twitter.com/IiFJhA8Qg3 — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) January 29, 2025 William Quigley highlighted the core issues, “Banks are still slow. This might be because they’ve gotten so much crosstalk over the years with what they’re allowed to do and not allowed to do.” “Any positive messaging from the White House and from the Federal Reserve is very good for us,” Quigley further explained. “But for these institutions, I think they need black and white guidance.” He also reflected on the broader implications of this reluctance, “In any major financial institution in the United States, there are thousands, maybe tens of thousands of employees who are primarily just compliance oriented people. There’s all these regulatory bodies at the federal level, and some similar ones at the state level, many of whom either give no guidance on crypto, or who give conflicting guidance.” #Bitcoin took 14 years to reach $100K. $200K could come by summer 2025. pic.twitter.com/KK1iIkAaSS — William E. Quigley (@WilliamEQuigley) January 15, 2025 In traditional banking systems, clarity and compliance remain paramount. The banking sector’s cautious approach to crypto may change in the future, but currently, this wariness serves as a major obstacle to wider acceptance and integration of these technologies. The Need for Congressional Action in Crypto Regulation Cryptocurrency regulation in the U.S. suffers from inconsistencies due to multiple agencies managing different aspects without a unified approach. This fragmented oversight has highlighted the need for a single regulatory body to provide clear and consistent governance. Trump’s recent executive order is seen as a pivotal step that might prompt Congress to establish a unified regulator, which could help reduce confusion and solidify the U.S.’s position in the global crypto market. “We can’t have the IRS calling it property, the CFTC saying, no, it’s a commodity, the SEC saying it’s a security, and then the U. S. Treasury forever saying, no, these are currencies, and that existed for years,” said Quigley.
CryptoNews2025/02/08 01:50

