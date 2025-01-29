MEXC Exchange
Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Web3 domain infrastructure company D3 Global completed a $25 million Series A financing, led by Paradigm
Large-scale financings are appearing frequently, with 10 financings of tens of millions of dollars disclosed last week.
PANews
2025/02/03 11:24
Weekly preview | DEXX will start paying out compensation on February 8; XDC Network (XDC) unlocks tokens worth approximately $85.9 million
In the coming week from February 3, 2025 to February 9, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
PANews
2025/02/02 21:53
PA Daily | Bitcoin fell below $100,000 due to the impact of new US tariffs; El Salvador revoked Bitcoin's legal currency status
Fifteen states in the United States are promoting strategic reserves of Bitcoin, with Arizona and Utah temporarily in the lead; Musk spent more than $290 million in the 2024 US election; in the past seven days, NFT transaction volume fell 29.45% month-on-month to US$137.9 million, and the number of buyers and sellers both increased by more than 30% month-on-month.
PANews
2025/02/02 17:04
Web3 Marketing and Brand Building: Decoding the Product Code of Top Projects such as Axie and Nansen
The marketing business in the Web3 space is like building a house of cards.
PANews
2025/02/02 16:30
PA Daily | Grayscale launches new Dogecoin trust fund; Tether introduces stablecoin USDT to Bitcoin Lightning Network
21Shares applied to launch a spot Polkadot ETF; Uniswap v4 was officially launched; swarms is pushing for a new proposal to increase the team's coin holdings to 10% to prevent price manipulation; Vitalik Buterin revealed his holdings: BTC accounts for less than 10%, and non-ETH assets are all below 10%.
PANews
2025/02/01 17:04
Survey on the current status of technology tools: Tool migration is accelerating, and user experience is more important than function
Bundling strategies have limited success; ChatGPT not only stands out, it dominates.
PANews
2025/02/01 14:00
Crypto market in the PVP era: How can retail investors break through?
The era of "everyone wins" may be over - the market game is more cruel and information asymmetry does exist. But as long as you remain highly vigilant and are good at discovering real opportunities, savvy market participants can still make profits in this "wilderness".
PANews
2025/01/31 12:32
Conversation with Samara Cohen, the head of BlackRock ETF: Unveiling the crypto layout for 2025
BlackRock currently focuses on Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Its digital asset strategy covers three pillars: cryptocurrency, stablecoin and tokenization. New product development will continue to be guided by customer needs.
PANews
2025/01/30 13:55
PA Daily丨ai16z rebrands to ElizaOS; US South Dakota and Kentucky lawmakers propose Bitcoin reserve legislation
ai16z will implement a comprehensive rebranding plan and the project will be renamed ElizaOS; South Dakota Congressman Logan Manhart announced that he will introduce a bill in the South Dakota House of Representatives to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve.
PANews
2025/01/29 16:58
Viralmind: A decentralized AI training protocol leveraging large action models
An explanation of the services provided by Viralmind, its rationale, and financial and market analysis of the VIRAL token.
PANews
2025/01/29 13:00
