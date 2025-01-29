PA Daily | Bitcoin fell below $100,000 due to the impact of new US tariffs; El Salvador revoked Bitcoin's legal currency status

Fifteen states in the United States are promoting strategic reserves of Bitcoin, with Arizona and Utah temporarily in the lead; Musk spent more than $290 million in the 2024 US election; in the past seven days, NFT transaction volume fell 29.45% month-on-month to US$137.9 million, and the number of buyers and sellers both increased by more than 30% month-on-month.