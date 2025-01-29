2025-08-06 Wednesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Web3 domain infrastructure company D3 Global completed a $25 million Series A financing, led by Paradigm

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Web3 domain infrastructure company D3 Global completed a $25 million Series A financing, led by Paradigm

Large-scale financings are appearing frequently, with 10 financings of tens of millions of dollars disclosed last week.
Share
PANews2025/02/03 11:24
Weekly preview | DEXX will start paying out compensation on February 8; XDC Network (XDC) unlocks tokens worth approximately $85.9 million

Weekly preview | DEXX will start paying out compensation on February 8; XDC Network (XDC) unlocks tokens worth approximately $85.9 million

In the coming week from February 3, 2025 to February 9, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
XDC Network
XDC$0.09275-1.26%
Share
PANews2025/02/02 21:53
PA Daily | Bitcoin fell below $100,000 due to the impact of new US tariffs; El Salvador revoked Bitcoin's legal currency status

PA Daily | Bitcoin fell below $100,000 due to the impact of new US tariffs; El Salvador revoked Bitcoin's legal currency status

Fifteen states in the United States are promoting strategic reserves of Bitcoin, with Arizona and Utah temporarily in the lead; Musk spent more than $290 million in the 2024 US election; in the past seven days, NFT transaction volume fell 29.45% month-on-month to US$137.9 million, and the number of buyers and sellers both increased by more than 30% month-on-month.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10318-1.81%
ELYSIA
EL$0.004874+0.70%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004748+0.38%
Share
PANews2025/02/02 17:04
Web3 Marketing and Brand Building: Decoding the Product Code of Top Projects such as Axie and Nansen

Web3 Marketing and Brand Building: Decoding the Product Code of Top Projects such as Axie and Nansen

The marketing business in the Web3 space is like building a house of cards.
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1787+5.80%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.009133-2.64%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.025118+48.45%
Share
PANews2025/02/02 16:30
PA Daily | Grayscale launches new Dogecoin trust fund; Tether introduces stablecoin USDT to Bitcoin Lightning Network

PA Daily | Grayscale launches new Dogecoin trust fund; Tether introduces stablecoin USDT to Bitcoin Lightning Network

21Shares applied to launch a spot Polkadot ETF; Uniswap v4 was officially launched; swarms is pushing for a new proposal to increase the team&#39;s coin holdings to 10% to prevent price manipulation; Vitalik Buterin revealed his holdings: BTC accounts for less than 10%, and non-ETH assets are all below 10%.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,870.91-0.49%
swarms
SWARMS$0.01936-1.07%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000000000038-96.20%
FUND
FUND$0.023-13.43%
Ethereum
ETH$3,613.5-1.15%
Share
PANews2025/02/01 17:04
Survey on the current status of technology tools: Tool migration is accelerating, and user experience is more important than function

Survey on the current status of technology tools: Tool migration is accelerating, and user experience is more important than function

Bundling strategies have limited success; ChatGPT not only stands out, it dominates.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10318-1.81%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001971-7.98%
Share
PANews2025/02/01 14:00
Crypto market in the PVP era: How can retail investors break through?

Crypto market in the PVP era: How can retail investors break through?

The era of &quot;everyone wins&quot; may be over - the market game is more cruel and information asymmetry does exist. But as long as you remain highly vigilant and are good at discovering real opportunities, savvy market participants can still make profits in this &quot;wilderness&quot;.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10318-1.81%
Share
PANews2025/01/31 12:32
Conversation with Samara Cohen, the head of BlackRock ETF: Unveiling the crypto layout for 2025

Conversation with Samara Cohen, the head of BlackRock ETF: Unveiling the crypto layout for 2025

BlackRock currently focuses on Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Its digital asset strategy covers three pillars: cryptocurrency, stablecoin and tokenization. New product development will continue to be guided by customer needs.
Share
PANews2025/01/30 13:55
PA Daily丨ai16z rebrands to ElizaOS; US South Dakota and Kentucky lawmakers propose Bitcoin reserve legislation

PA Daily丨ai16z rebrands to ElizaOS; US South Dakota and Kentucky lawmakers propose Bitcoin reserve legislation

ai16z will implement a comprehensive rebranding plan and the project will be renamed ElizaOS; South Dakota Congressman Logan Manhart announced that he will introduce a bill in the South Dakota House of Representatives to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve.
AI16Z
AI16Z$0.1183-5.58%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.025118+48.45%
Share
PANews2025/01/29 16:58
Viralmind: A decentralized AI training protocol leveraging large action models

Viralmind: A decentralized AI training protocol leveraging large action models

An explanation of the services provided by Viralmind, its rationale, and financial and market analysis of the VIRAL token.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1171-4.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0149-5.63%
Share
PANews2025/01/29 13:00

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

A user lost $3.05 million by signing a phishing transaction 6 hours ago

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP holds $3 level as focus shifts to SEC ending Ripple lawsuit

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July