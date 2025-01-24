MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-06 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
PA Daily | KuCoin has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ); Coinbase will list Venice Token (VVV), an AI concept token on the Base chain
Nvidia plunged nearly 17%, and the wealth of technology giants led by Huang Renxun shrunk significantly; Sui will support transactions via text messages; Santiment data: whales bought 460 million DOGE during the recent market decline.
U
$0.01107
+1.46%
SUI
$3.3871
-2.85%
VVV
$2.429
-6.36%
AI
$0.1171
-4.40%
DOGE
$0.19858
-3.77%
Share
PANews
2025/01/28 17:30
PA Daily | DeepSeek tops Apple's US free APP download rankings; Jupiter announces that 3 billion JUP tokens have been destroyed
CZ revealed that he first bought Bitcoin in early 2014 when the price was about $600; Matrixport said that a 10% correction in Bitcoin could be a strategic buying opportunity; Russia's largest energy supplier, Rosseti, will launch a cryptocurrency mining business.
APP
$0.003161
-8.45%
JUP
$0.4591
-3.20%
FREE
$0.00010546
+5.87%
DEEPSEEK
$0.000467
-0.42%
LAUNCH
$0.00000000000000081
+62.00%
Share
PANews
2025/01/27 17:30
OSL Trading Time: $7.8 billion in options are about to expire, and the BTC long-short game intensifies
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
BTC
$113,870.91
-0.49%
Share
PANews
2025/01/27 11:35
Financing Weekly Report | 20 public financing events; blockchain-based animation platform Oshi completed $12.5 million in financing, led by Polychain Capital and others
Infrastructure and tools lead the way; analysts say Trump's move may usher in a wave of tokenized equity financing.
OSHI
$0.025926
+3.15%
MOVE
$0.1269
-2.53%
TRUMP
$8.694
-2.42%
Share
PANews
2025/01/27 11:29
Weekly preview | Abstract mainnet launches; Sui (SUI) will unlock tokens worth over $260 million
In the coming week from January 27, 2025 to February 2, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
SUI
$3.3871
-2.85%
Share
PANews
2025/01/26 20:37
PA Daily | Ohio, USA, proposes a bill to establish a "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve"; OKX will launch VINE (Vine Coin) spot trading
Virtuals Lianchuang: Plans to launch the Solana platform in the first week of February; Paradigm calls for accelerating the development of Ethereum; Eric Trump confirms that US domestic crypto projects will enjoy zero capital gains tax.
ZERO
$0.00004808
-3.62%
VINE
$0.06643
-3.30%
USA
$0.0000008906
-1.69%
GAINS
$0.02447
-0.64%
SPOT
$0.000000000000000000000000038
-96.20%
Share
PANews
2025/01/26 17:30
Paradigm's latest research article: Accelerating Ethereum
We believe that the Ethereum core protocol should be upgraded faster. There are many major improvements that can be accelerated without sacrificing its values.
CORE
$0.4748
-2.78%
MAJOR
$0.15401
-1.53%
Share
PANews
2025/01/26 13:32
PA Daily | Grayscale and CoinShares submit regulatory documents proposing to launch ETFs tracking XRP, Litecoin, and Solana; a16z plans to reduce investment in the UK crypto industry and shift its foc
Nasdaq applied to the SEC to allow physical transfers of the iShares Bitcoin Trust; SoSoValue airdrops are now open to qualified users; Justin Sun accused XCN of market manipulation and called on major exchanges to pay close attention to related risks; MicroStrategy may face billions of dollars in tax issues next year.
XCN
$0.0135686
-4.06%
MAJOR
$0.15401
-1.53%
XRP
$2.9383
-3.30%
NOW
$0.0082
-2.84%
SUN
$0.022032
+1.92%
Share
PANews
2025/01/25 17:14
Trump team’s “official” DEX CoW Protocol: a large-scale exclusive aggregator, with revenue of $6 million last year but still losing money
Until recently, due to the use of the Trump family, the attention to CoW Protocol has been raised to a higher level. Its token COW also rose as high as 392% from November 6 to December 25 after Trump was elected.
ROSE
$0.02439
-4.83%
COW
$0.3437
-4.47%
TRUMP
$8.694
-2.42%
TOKEN
$0.0149
-5.63%
Share
PANews
2025/01/25 17:01
PA Daily | Trump signs cryptocurrency executive order; Binance will launch VINE and PIPPIN perpetual contracts
Trump: The United States will become the global capital of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency; THORChain has fallen into a debt crisis and the verification nodes have suspended network operations; Zhao Changpeng: I have never purchased Meme coins or NFTs, but that doesn’t mean I am against them.
ORDER
$0.1042
-6.79%
VINE
$0.06643
-3.30%
PIPPIN
$0.016956
+2.88%
T
$0.0162
-3.74%
MEME
$0.00164
-6.23%
Share
PANews
2025/01/24 17:30
Trending News
More
Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.
A user lost $3.05 million by signing a phishing transaction 6 hours ago
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP holds $3 level as focus shifts to SEC ending Ripple lawsuit
Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July