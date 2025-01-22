2025-08-06 Wednesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Falling into a debt crisis of nearly $200 million, the former star cross-chain project THORChain launched a restructuring plan to save itself

Falling into a debt crisis of nearly $200 million, the former star cross-chain project THORChain launched a restructuring plan to save itself

As a cross-chain star representative project in the last bull market, THORChain is now facing a severe survival crisis. The high debt of nearly 200 million US dollars has caused concern in the community. For this reason, THORChain plans to implement a restructuring plan to resolve the debt crisis.
StarHeroes
STAR$0.007432-1.02%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0082-2.84%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003922+1.39%
Share
PANews2025/01/24 17:27
Major changes! Trump signs crypto executive order, plans to establish digital asset reserves, SEC revokes SAB 121

Major changes! Trump signs crypto executive order, plans to establish digital asset reserves, SEC revokes SAB 121

Trump signed an executive order titled "Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology." The order proposes the establishment of a "Presidential Digital Asset Market Working Group" to explore federal regulatory measures for stablecoins and related plans for national digital asset reserves, and explicitly prohibits the "establishment, issuance, circulation, or use" of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1042-6.79%
Major
MAJOR$0.15401-1.53%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05057-4.09%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.696-2.40%
Share
PANews2025/01/24 14:04
OSL Trading Hours: Market Divergence Intensifies—Goldman Sachs Cautious, BlackRock Bullish

OSL Trading Hours: Market Divergence Intensifies—Goldman Sachs Cautious, BlackRock Bullish

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
Share
PANews2025/01/24 11:04
Looking for value catchers in the crypto bull market, what is the value-added logic of Gate.io’s platform currency GT?

Looking for value catchers in the crypto bull market, what is the value-added logic of Gate.io’s platform currency GT?

Recently, Gate.io&#39;s platform currency GT has repeatedly hit new historical highs. This impressive price performance is not only the value accumulation brought by its diversified business model and innovative initiatives, but also a microcosm of the rapid growth of the exchange.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001972-7.93%
IO
IO$0.553-4.81%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003922+1.39%
Share
PANews2025/01/24 10:58
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.24)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.24)

The overall market continues to be sluggish, and the only fun thing is to play fast
Memecoin
MEME$0.001639-6.28%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1171-4.40%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009098-9.28%
MEMES
MEMES$0.0000885-0.33%
Share
PANews2025/01/24 10:57
Dialogue with Zagabond, founder of Azuki: Building a community-led anime universe, three major components to start the flywheel effect

Dialogue with Zagabond, founder of Azuki: Building a community-led anime universe, three major components to start the flywheel effect

Why did Animechain target the animation industry as its entry point, and how will it use the power of animation to open up a new growth space for NFT? Recently, PANews interviewed Zagabond, the founder of Azuki. He analyzed the core issues of the animation industry and reflected on Azuki’s past experiences and lessons in brand marketing.
Core DAO
CORE$0.475-2.74%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1787+5.80%
Major
MAJOR$0.15401-1.53%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006107+0.37%
Powerloom
POWER$0.00971-4.61%
Share
PANews2025/01/23 20:17
PA Daily | Bitwise and CoinShares apply to register Dogecoin-related ETFs; VINE's market value briefly exceeds $200 million

PA Daily | Bitwise and CoinShares apply to register Dogecoin-related ETFs; VINE's market value briefly exceeds $200 million

Truth Terminal established a foundation and completed $FARTCOIN over-the-counter trading; BlackRock CEO: Bitcoin may reach $700,000 amid concerns about currency depreciation; Chainalysis: 94% of TRUMP and MELANIA are held by about 40 whales.
Love Terminal
TERMINAL$0.0000000000000000000000009-91.00%
Vine Coin
VINE$0.06643-3.30%
Melania Meme
MELANIA$0.2052-1.95%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000105-14.63%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$0.93083-4.56%
Share
PANews2025/01/23 17:30
Ethereum Foundation’s “Game of Thrones”: Where is the Foundation’s major reform heading?

Ethereum Foundation’s “Game of Thrones”: Where is the Foundation’s major reform heading?

Recently, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published two consecutive posts, criticizing the call for the resignation of Ethereum Foundation Executive Director Aya Miyaguchi and refuting concerns about the centralization of Ethereum in the future. This has caused widespread controversy inside and outside the Ethereum community.
Major
MAJOR$0.15401-1.53%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14553+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/01/23 14:34
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.23)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.23)

#defai is hot
DEF-AI
DEFAI$0.0001103-20.64%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001639-6.28%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1171-4.40%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009334-3.45%
MEMES
MEMES$0.0000885-0.33%
Share
PANews2025/01/23 10:43
On-chain detective ZachXBT and $3.9 million worth of Meme coins: The dragon slayer becomes the dragon?

On-chain detective ZachXBT and $3.9 million worth of Meme coins: The dragon slayer becomes the dragon?

ZachXBT may not be a "dragon", the market just needs more education about on-chain mechanisms and liquidity dynamics.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10309-1.64%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001972-7.93%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001639-6.28%
Share
PANews2025/01/22 20:51

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

A user lost $3.05 million by signing a phishing transaction 6 hours ago

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP holds $3 level as focus shifts to SEC ending Ripple lawsuit

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July