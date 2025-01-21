2025-08-06 Wednesday

PA Daily | Ethereum core developer Eric Conner quits the Ethereum community; Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht regains his freedom

Possibly affected by the launch of Binance Alpha, MAX and TRISIG both rose by more than 40%; Possibly affected by the launch of Binance Alpha, MAX and TRISIG both rose by more than 40%; 10x Research said that Bitcoin may rise to US$122,000 in February.
PANews2025/01/22 17:51
Trump's coin issuance stirs up Solana DeFi landscape: Meteora's daily trading volume soars 8 times, Raydium's share falls to less than 30% in a short period of time

In terms of growth rate, Meteora may be the biggest beneficiary of the TRUMP token craze. But is this dividend a flash in the pan or the beginning of change?
PANews2025/01/22 15:08
The super cycle begins, four predictions for the crypto market after the Trump coin incident

The market is getting smarter, celebrity memes are gaining popularity, AI tokens are making a comeback, and more.
PANews2025/01/22 13:49
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.22)

AI agent gradually recovers
PANews2025/01/22 11:20
OSL Trading Hours: Trump's inauguration triggers $1.28 billion in liquidations, analysts optimistic about BTC breaking $110,000

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews2025/01/22 11:03
Estimated Pump.fun invoice: The official income for issuing one coin is 68 US dollars, and 70% of the user's profit is paid as a handling fee

With players contributing a large amount of transaction fees and interaction volume, who is the biggest winner of Pump.fun?
PANews2025/01/22 09:58
Exclusive interview with Indie.fun: Integrating AI Agents to change game creation and gameplay, and creating a player-driven economic model

Recently, Solana officially released an article to promote the ecological game fundraising platform Indie.fun, which quickly attracted market attention. What is the origin of Indie.fun? What changes will it bring to the GameFi track?
PANews2025/01/21 17:29
PA Daily | ZachXBT complained that it helped the US government recover $20 million but got no return; WLFI bought ETH, WBTC, AAVE and other 6 tokens

Gnosis Co-founder: Ethereum should prioritize transaction capabilities and application needs; the market value of the fake Barron Trump token once reached 72.78 million US dollars and then plummeted 99%; a whale bought 7,000 SOL of ZACHXBT at an average price of 0.04043 US dollars, making a profit of more than 620,000 US dollars.
PANews2025/01/21 17:24
NEAR Protocol Annual Progress Overview and 2025 Vision

AI will be a key theme for NEAR Protocol’s development this year.
PANews2025/01/21 16:12
Crazy weekend: Crypto’s Solana moment in 10 charts

Solana network DEX trading volume jumped from an average of approximately US$5 billion to US$27 billion, a 5.4-fold increase.
PANews2025/01/21 13:22

Trending News

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

A user lost $3.05 million by signing a phishing transaction 6 hours ago

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP holds $3 level as focus shifts to SEC ending Ripple lawsuit

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July