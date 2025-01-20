MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-06 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.21)
Trump did not mention crypto, Bitcoin, market drops, inauguration speech lacks angles, no CA on chain
NOT
$0.001972
-7.63%
MEME
$0.001638
-6.23%
AI
$0.1171
-4.09%
TRUMP
$8.697
-2.36%
CA
$0.002339
+4.27%
Share
PANews
2025/01/21 10:41
Trump's inaugural speech did not mention cryptocurrencies, the market fluctuated downward, and speculation on Bitcoin strategic reserves continued
US President Trump delivered his inaugural speech, promising to lead the United States into a "golden age", and he did not mention Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies. The cryptocurrency market has experienced turbulence in the past 24 hours. Previously, the market expected that Trump might also sign an executive order involving cryptocurrencies in the next few days.
ORDER
$0.1044
-6.36%
NOT
$0.001972
-7.63%
SIGN
$0.0724
-0.61%
TRUMP
$8.697
-2.36%
Share
PANews
2025/01/21 09:29
Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm
From the rapid collapse of the "TIKTOK" memecoin that just happened, to the suspected hype of the "Restore The Republic" (RTR) token in the name of Trump, Fournier has appeared at the center of the storm again and again.
STORM
$0.01368
-1.22%
HYPE
$37.41
-2.93%
MEME
$0.001638
-6.23%
WELL
$0.0001299
-27.83%
Share
PANews
2025/01/20 23:08
The truth about the wealth of TRUMP tokens: Big players compete in the arena, with an average purchase of $590,000 per person, and an address bought $1.09 million in one minute after the token was iss
TRUMP has become an arena for big investors to gamble on their funds. Even if 10U Ares could theoretically reap a 450-fold return, it would still be less than one percent of the average investment of big investors.
TRUMP
$8.697
-2.36%
TOKEN
$0.01491
-5.39%
ARENA
$0.00712
-7.53%
Share
PANews
2025/01/20 22:16
Conversation with Delphi Labs: The demise of OG Memes, the AI bubble, and BTC dominance
“Over 50% of revenue in the crypto space comes from Solana applications, and when Solana generates 80% of the industry’s revenue, it’s hard not to believe it has the potential to surpass ETH.”
BTC
$113,863.08
-0.49%
SPACE
$0.1787
+5.80%
BUBBLE
$0.00044
-1.34%
NOT
$0.001972
-7.63%
AI
$0.1171
-4.09%
Share
PANews
2025/01/20 18:10
PA Daily | BTC approaches $110,000; Trump will be sworn in at 1 a.m. on January 21
Italian lawmakers urged the country's banking foundation to buy Bitcoin; Binance Futures will launch MELANIAUSDT 1-25x USDT perpetual contracts; $BARRON's market value exceeded 300 million.
BTC
$113,863.08
-0.49%
TRUMP
$8.697
-2.36%
LAUNCH
$0.00000000000000081
+62.00%
Share
PANews
2025/01/20 17:25
Thinking about Trump's issuance of Trump coin: Is it a great feat or a self-imposed prison?
Trumpcoin pushes us into an era where political identity, personal reputation, and memecoin speculation merge in real time. Is this the world's most ingenious social experiment, rewriting the power, brand, and money landscape, or is it an unexpected time bomb that threatens the president's credibility? Unlike stocks that react to politics, directly monetizing personal image allows reputation to be bought and sold in real time.
IMAGE
$0.0028
+59.09%
POWER
$0.00973
-4.51%
TRUMP
$8.697
-2.36%
BOMB
$0.0003897
-6.47%
Share
PANews
2025/01/20 13:41
The Trump family is making a comeback! The market value of the "First Lady Coin" MELANIA has exceeded 10 billion in a short period of time, and the details of multiple tokens have caused market contro
"First Lady" Melania launched her own official token MELANIA, and its market value was once pushed up to over 13 billion US dollars. This capital frenzy caused serious bleeding in the crypto market, but many token details also caused market controversy.
MELANIA
$0.2054
-1.62%
TRUMP
$8.697
-2.36%
TOKEN
$0.01491
-5.39%
Share
PANews
2025/01/20 12:23
OSL Trading Time: Trump effect detonates the crypto market, ETH/BTC exchange rate falls below 0.03 in the short term
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
BTC
$113,863.08
-0.49%
EFFECT
$0.006107
+0.44%
ETH
$3,611.88
-1.19%
TRUMP
$8.697
-2.36%
Share
PANews
2025/01/20 11:23
Financing Weekly Report | 22 public financing events; Crypto Wallet Phantom announced the completion of a $150 million Series C financing, with a valuation of $3 billion
The market continues to recover, and crypto wallets and centralized finance are experiencing an explosion.
WALLET
$0.02719
+10.08%
Share
PANews
2025/01/20 11:09
Trending News
More
Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.
A user lost $3.05 million by signing a phishing transaction 6 hours ago
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP holds $3 level as focus shifts to SEC ending Ripple lawsuit
Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July