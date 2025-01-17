2025-08-06 Wednesday

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.20)

The entire northwest of Shanxi (Solana) is in chaos
PANews2025/01/20 10:37
Trump is rising, Solana is king, and the president is issuing coins: Who is the winner and who is benefiting? What is the impact on the crypto market?

Trump's post has given the cryptocurrency market an unprecedented shock. This article will analyze the impact of this incident on various potential stakeholders and the capital market from multiple perspectives, including whales, new users, Solana ecosystem, and Trump himself.
PANews2025/01/19 22:51
Weekly preview | Trump officially takes office as US President; ANIME and Orbiter Finance conduct TGE

In the coming week from January 20, 2025 to January 26, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
PANews2025/01/19 21:24
PA Daily | OKX, Coinbase, and Binance launch TRUMP; Vitalik is making large-scale changes to the leadership structure of the Ethereum Foundation

Trump will be officially sworn in as President of the United States at 1 a.m. Beijing time on the 21st; SOL hit a new high, and Solana&#39;s market value rose to 146th in the global asset market value ranking; a South Korean court approved the detention order for Yoon Seok-yeol; TRUMP entered the top ten cryptocurrency FDV and is currently ranked 7th.
PANews2025/01/19 17:29
Thinking about the formation of crypto capital: Why would the return of public offerings be so beneficial?

An in-depth look at where ICOs came from, where they are going, and why they matter.
PANews2025/01/19 14:51
From acquisition to abandonment, why did Nike's Web3 brand RTFKT close?

Despite high hopes, RTFKT failed to achieve the expected success. The last MNLTH X Blade Drop series became the last dance to bid farewell to the crypto world.
PANews2025/01/19 09:00
PA Daily | Trump's "genuine" Meme coin TRUMP has a market value of over $10 billion; 8 states in the United States have proposed bills to establish strategic Bitcoin reserves

The founder of Azuki said that the ANIME token will conduct a TGE on January 23; Orbiter Finance announced that the OBT token will conduct a TGE on January 20, and 22% will be used for the initial airdrop; Gary Gensler posted a &quot;farewell&quot; tweet, reviewing the results of his work over the past four years; the US Supreme Court upheld TikTok&#39;s &quot;sell or ban&quot; bill.
PANews2025/01/18 17:23
Exploring PerpAI: What are the potential use cases for Perps + AI?

What happens when AI Agents meet perpetual DEX?
PANews2025/01/17 17:51
Litecoin is speeding up towards the next ETF, and the application of altcoin ETF may be accelerated due to the Trump administration

It is worth noting that the SEC has never considered Litecoin as a security. With the Trump administration about to take office, the market is full of expectations for the future regulatory direction of altcoin ETFs, especially on the approval of altcoin ETFs such as Litecoin, Solana and XRP.
PANews2025/01/17 17:24
PA Daily | Bloomberg ETF analyst says approval of SOL or XRP ETF is only a matter of time; OKX launches Animecoin staking mining

Trump plans to make cryptocurrency a national priority; Multicoin proposes to adjust the SOL inflation mechanism to a market-driven model; Matrixport: The current trend model is still bearish, but it will turn bullish if it breaks through $103,000.
PANews2025/01/17 17:20

