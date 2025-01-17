PA Daily | Trump's "genuine" Meme coin TRUMP has a market value of over $10 billion; 8 states in the United States have proposed bills to establish strategic Bitcoin reserves

The founder of Azuki said that the ANIME token will conduct a TGE on January 23; Orbiter Finance announced that the OBT token will conduct a TGE on January 20, and 22% will be used for the initial airdrop; Gary Gensler posted a "farewell" tweet, reviewing the results of his work over the past four years; the US Supreme Court upheld TikTok's "sell or ban" bill.