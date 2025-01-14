MEXC Exchange
PA Daily | The SEC has never stated that Bitcoin and Ethereum are securities; Matrixport said that Bitcoin’s 21-week moving average above $85,000 can be regarded as a bull market signal
SOLV airdrop qualification inquiry will be open at 17:00 on January 16; OKX will launch AIXBT spot trading; Binance Alpha will add GRIFT, VITA and Aimonica.
PANews
2025/01/15 18:12
The AI Agent track has rebounded strongly. Here are 10 emerging AI Agent projects that have attracted much attention
In this article, PANews lists 10 emerging AI Agent projects that have attracted much market attention recently. These projects are all from the Solana and Base ecosystems, and have attracted a lot of financial attention and participation within just a few days of their launch, with their market value showing a significant increase.
PANews
2025/01/15 16:31
Solana officially promotes DePIN project Roam: With millions of nodes, South Korea becomes a major mining center
The total number of Roam devices is currently about 1.21 million, ranking first in the world. What is the "magic" behind this rapid growth?
PANews
2025/01/15 14:57
Countdown to leaving office! SEC Chairman Gary Gensler accepted a public interview and responded to 11 key questions about cryptocurrencies and capital markets
SEC Chairman Gary Gensler was interviewed by two media outlets in a row, and his leadership style and policy legacy became a hot topic. PANews compiled 11 important questions about cryptocurrencies and capital markets, and how Gensler responded to them.
PANews
2025/01/15 14:18
OSL Trading Moments: With clear regulation and continued institutional investment, the crypto industry is expected to see strong growth in 2025
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2025/01/15 11:41
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.15)
The chain rebounded quickly, and the market is looking for new AI Agents
PANews
2025/01/15 10:28
Dialogue with Dragonfly Managing Partner: How to succeed in the cryptocurrency field without relying on luck?
In the emerging field of cryptocurrency, true success comes from technical understanding, continuous learning, and value creation, not just the pursuit of short-term gains.
PANews
2025/01/15 10:00
After years of silence, Ethereum's official social account finally "spoke"
The Ethereum Foundation has announced a new strategy for the “social aspect” of the network, following criticism from members of the ethereum community about the network’s lack of online marketing, particularly on the X platform.
PANews
2025/01/14 20:00
PA Daily | Xiaohongshu concept Meme coin is gaining popularity; AIOS Foundation announces destruction of 66.61% of tokens
Japanese listed company Remixpoint once again purchased 500 million yen of Bitcoin; the popularity of Google searches for "Red Note" in the United States increased, and TikTok users flocked to Xiaohongshu; Bitcoin spot ETF had a net outflow of US$284 million yesterday.
PANews
2025/01/14 18:05
As Trump is about to take office, crypto companies have donated more than 10 million US dollars to the inaugural committee. How will the market react?
Will the market rally brought by Trump happen again? Bitcoin price trends have reached several key points, and analysts have given their own predictions on the implementation of the new policy and price trends.
PANews
2025/01/14 14:49
