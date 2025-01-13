With a 64-fold increase in one year, what actions has MANTRA, the L1 project of the RWA track, taken?

In the RWA track, MANTRA (OM) has been active in the past year and will launch the mainnet in October 2024. On January 9, MANTRA announced that it had reached an agreement with the Dubai-based real estate group DAMAC Group to tokenize at least $1 billion of the group's assets in the UAE.