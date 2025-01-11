MEXC Exchange
Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; Movement Labs is close to completing a $100 million Series B financing round, with an estimated valuation of $3 billion
Market heat is picking up again; AI-driven encrypted data platform SoSoValue completed a US$15 million Series A financing with a valuation of US$200 million, led by Sequoia China and others.
Share
PANews
2025/01/13 10:54
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.13)
The AI Agent track as a whole fell back again, and Virtual and AI16Z dropped nearly in half from their highs.
Share
PANews
2025/01/13 10:25
How does MemeCore build a growth engine by leveraging the flywheel effect to create a one-stop "MEME Amusement Park"?
On MemeCore, MEME coins are not only a carrier of cultural expression, but also an important tool with economic participation significance, promoting the construction and development of the entire ecosystem.
Share
PANews
2025/01/13 10:00
Comparative Analysis of MegaETH, Monad and Hyperliquid: Who Can Lead the High-Performance Blockchain?
The competition between MegaETH, Hyperliquid, and Monad highlights a key aspect of blockchain development: there is currently no single solution that dominates all use cases. Each platform excels in its field, offering a unique value proposition that meets different needs.
Share
PANews
2025/01/13 08:30
Weekly preview | Usual Protocol plans to enable the revenue switch function; Ondo (ONDO) and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking
In the coming week from January 13, 2025 to January 19, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
Share
PANews
2025/01/12 21:09
PA Daily | Aiccelerate DAO will increase token vesting in response to criticism of the launch; Polymarket is defined as an illegal gambling website and blocked in Singapore
The president of The ETF Store released a forecast for 10 crypto-related ETFs in 2025; NFT trading volume increased by 10.7% month-on-month to US$155.4 million in the past week, and the number of buyers and sellers both fell by more than 70% month-on-month; Litecoin's official X account was hacked and posted fake token tweets.
Share
PANews
2025/01/12 17:12
Parallel's AI Agent Platform Wayfinder: Benefiting from on-chain game agents and integrating DeFi multi-scenario applications
Wayfinder is centered around navigation paths and $PROMPT staking, while Daydreams is centered around the Hierarchical Task Network (HTN) and has yet to touch on token economics.
Share
PANews
2025/01/12 15:38
50 application ideas in the crypto field in 2025: covering AI, DeFi, NFT and other tracks
This article provides 50 highly promising project ideas for developers of different skill levels, hoping to inspire more people to create meaningful products in this industry.
Share
PANews
2025/01/12 11:32
PA Daily | Two U.S. states proposed to establish Bitcoin or digital asset reserves; Aiccelerate DAO went online, and the market value of the token AICC once exceeded US$250 million
Kenya is preparing legislation to legalize cryptocurrencies; Nasdaq-listed liquor company Heritage Distilling plans to build up Bitcoin reserves and accept it as a form of payment; the verdict in the Trump "hush money" case: 34 counts found guilty, no punishment; Bybit announced that it will temporarily restrict services to Indian users from January 12.
Share
PANews
2025/01/11 17:12
Detailed explanation of how BIO Protocol and DeSci projects are revolutionizing the new paradigm of scientific research development
DeSci (Decentralized Science) aims to accelerate the speed at which the world benefits from the next wave of scientific innovation through on-chain coordination.
Share
PANews
2025/01/11 13:45
