PA Daily | Aiccelerate DAO will increase token vesting in response to criticism of the launch; Polymarket is defined as an illegal gambling website and blocked in Singapore

The president of The ETF Store released a forecast for 10 crypto-related ETFs in 2025; NFT trading volume increased by 10.7% month-on-month to US$155.4 million in the past week, and the number of buyers and sellers both fell by more than 70% month-on-month; Litecoin's official X account was hacked and posted fake token tweets.