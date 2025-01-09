MEXC Exchange
PA Daily | Binance will launch AIXBT, CGPT and COOKIE spot trading pairs; Coinbase, Google and ai16z members established Aiccelerate to promote the integration of AI and encryption
PIPPIN broke through $0.23, rising more than 20 times in a week; Artela announced the token economic model: 62% was allocated to the community; Coinbase, Google, ai16z and other team members jointly launched the DAO organization Aiccelerate to accelerate the integration of encryption and AI.
$0.10317
-1.56%
PIPPIN
$0.016932
+2.64%
DAO
$0.1194
-0.99%
SPOT
$0.000000000000000000000000038
-96.20%
AIXBT
$0.1125
-7.25%
PANews
2025/01/10 18:02
Berachain mainnet is coming soon, a panoramic guide to the ecological AI track and potential projects
This article will explore 17 AI projects in the Berachain ecosystem and 11 projects worth paying attention to.
AI
$0.1171
-4.09%
SOON
$0.159
+8.68%
PANews
2025/01/10 15:17
The Los Angeles wildfire incident caused damage to some crypto companies and user wallets, and prediction market-related bets were controversial
Southern California cryptocurrency companies and users are suffering, nonprofits are accepting cryptocurrency donations, and a prediction market is being questioned for being unethical for making related predictions.
PANews
2025/01/10 14:28
OSL Trading Hours: Bitcoin’s short-term correction triggers market volatility, but long-term growth expectations remain
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2025/01/10 12:33
Crypto AI's top ten predictions for 2025: total market value reaches $150 billion, 99% of AI agents will die
AI covers everything from smart contract platforms to meme, DePIN, Agent platforms, data networks, and intelligent coordination layers. Its market position is undoubtedly comparable to DeFi and meme. The computing market is the next "L1 market"; the crypto AI work team will be a human-machine hybrid.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
MEME
$0.001638
-6.23%
L1
$0.00643
+1.10%
AI
$0.1171
-4.09%
PANews
2025/01/10 11:26
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.10)
Ai Agent can't handle this situation.
T
$0.01621
-3.56%
MEME
$0.001638
-6.23%
AI
$0.1171
-4.09%
MEMES
$0.00008849
-0.34%
PANews
2025/01/10 10:46
PA Chart | A chart showing the six most popular candidates for CFTC chairman
Current CFTC commissioners, Kraken and a16z executives, and others are strong contenders for the successor to the CFTC chairman. They all have extensive experience in financial regulation and a deep background in crypto policy, adding a lot of suspense to the race.
LOT
$0.02022
+3.48%
SIX
$0.01931
-0.66%
DEEP
$0.13358
-4.72%
PANews
2025/01/10 10:05
Chain games bravely enter the AI Agent track. Why did the game character Freya become popular and shortlisted for Binance Alpha?
Before other well-known blockchain game projects entered the market, the Roguelike fantasy RPG game Starfall Chronicles has taken the lead in entering the field of AI agents with its top character Freya, and was recently shortlisted for Binance Alpha.
FREYA
$0.01099
+12.01%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
WELL
$0.0001299
-27.83%
AI
$0.1171
-4.09%
PANews
2025/01/10 09:00
A look at 13 popular DeFAI projects: GRIFFAIN and Hey Anon have market capitalizations exceeding 100 million, with an average increase of more than 440%
In this article, PANews compiled 13 popular DeFAI-type coin issuance projects, of which only GRIFFAIN and Hey Anon have a market value of over 100 million, and most of the others are in the tens of millions of dollars. The scarcity of leading projects may mean that the participation in the DeFAI track is still relatively limited. However, the overall performance of the DeFAI project is still worth paying attention to. The 13 projects have increased by an average of 445.6% in the past week, among which Hive, HotKeySwap, Bankr and Hey Anon have increased far more than the average, showing the attention of capital.
MORE
$0.10317
-1.56%
HIVE
$0.2095
-3.45%
ANON
$2.02
-7.63%
DEFAI
$0.0001103
-20.64%
FAR
$0.000196
+4.81%
PANews
2025/01/09 16:27
“Fame brings trouble” Hyperliquid sparks controversy again, public chain ecosystem development becomes a future problem
As a Layer 1, Hyperliquid has performed poorly in terms of decentralized governance and attracting more developers. Especially in terms of node participation, it seems to be full of closed colors, which once again confirms the impression of many skeptics on Hyperliquid's stand-alone chain.
MORE
$0.10317
-1.56%
FUTURE
$0.14554
--%
LAYER
$0.5916
-1.69%
PANews
2025/01/09 14:49
