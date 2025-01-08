The US government has been approved to sell $6.5 billion worth of Bitcoin seized from the Silk Road. Trump promised to be embarrassed, and industry insiders said they are ready to buy at the bottom

The news came less than two weeks after the new Trump administration took office. According to analysis by the on-chain monitoring platform, it is expected that it will take several months for the US government to start liquidating the bitcoins seized from the Silk Road, and analysts generally believe that the selling pressure will be quickly absorbed by the market.