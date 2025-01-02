MEXC Exchange
A set of data to understand Meme coin in 2024: the ecological changes behind the 600% growth
What meme blue chips will be added in 2024? Which KOLs have a significant impact on the meme coin market? What are the commonly used meme tools and narratives?
MEME
$0.001638
-6.34%
BLUE
$0.07205
-2.79%
PANews
2025/01/03 14:09
AI Token Trading 100x Profit Guide: Virtuals Ecosystem Token Screening Strategy
How to discover the next Virtuals AI agent token with 100x potential?
AI
$0.117
-4.33%
TOKEN
$0.01494
-4.65%
PANews
2025/01/03 12:51
OSL Trading Hours: Market sentiment is generally bullish, and the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" is bullish on BTC to $350,000
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
BTC
$113,917.68
-0.45%
PANews
2025/01/03 11:12
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.3)
AI Agent violent callback
MEME
$0.001638
-6.34%
AI
$0.117
-4.33%
MEMES
$0.00008849
-0.34%
PANews
2025/01/03 11:01
Year-end special Space review: Ethereum and altcoin market outlook
In this interview, PANews invited Chainfeed founder Pan Zhixiong, Nothing Reaearch partner Todd, Gate Group chief business officer Kevin Lee, and independent research and NingNing to jointly look forward to the future potential of Ethereum and the altcoin market.
SPACE
$0.1787
+5.80%
FORWARD
$0.0000824
+3.00%
FUTURE
$0.14555
+0.02%
LEE
$2.147
+0.98%
PANews
2025/01/03 09:38
The market value of AI Agent far exceeds that of DeFi Summer, or will it replicate the DeFi-style market trend?
The AI Agent craze is grabbing most of the liquidity on the chain, and there are more and more discussions in the market about crypto AI being in a similar DeFi Summer cycle. In this article, PANews will compare the market development scale of crypto AI and DeFi, and explore the similarities and differences in the development of these two fields.
MORE
$0.10315
-1.71%
FAR
$0.000196
+4.81%
AI
$0.117
-4.33%
DEFI
$0.001958
-0.55%
PANews
2025/01/02 17:56
PA Daily | COOKIE, AVA, ZEREBRO and others increased by more than 30%; Lumoz and Nimble announced their 2025 roadmap
The avatar and nickname of MuskX account were changed back to their original appearance; Bithumb will list PEAQ and VANA in the Korean won market; Binance will add observation tags to STMX and TROY, and remove the observation tags of CVX and SUN.
PEAQ
$0.06075
-3.95%
MORE
$0.10315
-1.71%
ZEREBRO
$0.02744
-0.75%
CVX
$4.134
-4.72%
VANA
$4.084
-3.45%
PANews
2025/01/02 17:26
How to make money by lying down: Buy 10 BNB at the beginning of the year, and make money by compounding interest on Binance. How much money can you make by the end of the year?
Is there any way to make a profit without "hard work", gambling or heartbeat? Some smart money is targeting platform activities such as Binance's Launchpool or Megadrop to achieve the goal of compound interest.
BNB
$755.47
-0.92%
HARD
$0.009371
-9.44%
SMART
$0.004908
+5.14%
PANews
2025/01/02 15:27
Year-end special Space review: Bitcoin future and macro trend outlook
PANews invited Lao Bai, investment research partner of ABCDE, Suji Yan, founder of Mask Network, Ming Dao, founder of dForce, and Jeffrey Hu, head of investment research at HashKey Capital, to discuss the future development trends of the crypto market.
SPACE
$0.1787
+5.80%
DAO
$0.1196
-0.99%
FUTURE
$0.14555
+0.02%
MASK
$1.207
-2.97%
PANews
2025/01/02 15:08
Exploring opportunities in the next consumer track, Web3 platform Umy will create diversified travel and consumption experiences
In the combination of real life and blockchain technology, what is the next potential opportunity for the C-end consumer track? As a platform that promotes the development of PayFi and RWA tracks, Umy is committed to providing Web3 users with a more diversified travel and consumption experience.
MORE
$0.10315
-1.71%
RWA
$0.004768
+13.90%
LIFE
$0.00004768
-0.29%
PANews
2025/01/02 15:00
