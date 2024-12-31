MEXC Exchange
From small talk to practicality: Paradigm shift and future trends of Web3 AI agents
The shift from “chatbots chatting away on social media” to “experts sharing professional insights” is here to stay.
HERE
$0.000587
+54.88%
AI
$0.1171
-4.25%
TALK
$0.0568
-0.52%
FUTURE
$0.14554
+0.01%
PANews
2025/01/02 13:08
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.2)
ai16z and virtual market capitalization hit new highs
MEME
$0.001636
-6.46%
AI16Z
$0.1183
-5.58%
MEMES
$0.00008849
-0.34%
VIRTUAL
$1.1726
-4.06%
PANews
2025/01/02 10:53
PA Daily | Musk published two tweets containing frog elements at night; FLock.io launched the mainnet and token generation activities on Base
The Prime Minister of Montenegro said that the procedure for extraditing Do Kwon to the United States has been completed; SPACE ID disclosed its 2025 roadmap: it plans to expand its business beyond Web3; NFT sales in 2024 reached US$8.83 billion, a year-on-year increase of 1.1%; Sonic SVM announced token economics, 57% of the total SONIC tokens will be allocated to the community, and TGE is scheduled for January 7, 2025.
SPACE
$0.1787
+5.80%
IO
$0.554
-4.31%
SONIC
$0.2043
-2.67%
ID
$0.1531
-4.01%
PANews
2025/01/01 17:21
OSL Trading Moments: BTC dominance is expected to continue until 2025, ETH shows strong upward momentum
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
BTC
$113,926.11
-0.44%
ETH
$3,617.14
-1.08%
PANews
2025/01/01 15:25
MegaETH Ecosystem Overview: What Projects Does MegaMafia Cover?
Currently MegaMafia covers 13 projects, and there are 15 projects that are built on MegaETH or plan to integrate MegaETH but are not yet part of MegaMafia.
NOT
$0.001971
-7.59%
PART
$0.1798
+1.58%
PANews
2025/01/01 13:43
Review of the performance of 22 mainstream public chains in 2024: half of the data declined, and Hyperliquid ranked first in many data
From the perspective of data, which public chains have truly risen in 2024? Which public chains may not be underestimated, but actually decline?
NOT
$0.001971
-7.59%
PANews
2025/01/01 09:30
As we enter 2025, PANews will open a new chapter of encryption with you!
As we enter 2025, let us press “Enter” together to open a new chapter in the field of encryption and explore the infinite possibilities of the Web3 world.
PANews
2025/01/01 00:00
Exclusive interview with Gunzilla Games: How the developer of "Off The Grid", the game of the year, views Web3 game skepticism
In an interview, Gunzilla Games’ Web3 Director Theo Agranat discussed the barriers to widespread blockchain adoption in video games, future regulation that could impact the industry, and why skepticism will always be with gamers.
WHY
$0.0000000281
-2.63%
FUTURE
$0.14554
+0.01%
PANews
2024/12/31 19:00
PA Daily | USDC Treasury minted 400 million USDC this morning; Binance Labs invested in THENA
CZ retweeted the view that "optimistic about the performance of altcoins in Q1 2025, BNB's minimum target price is $1,314"; Eliza ranked first in GitHub's December trend list; Bitcoin spot ETF had a net outflow of $426 million yesterday.
SPOT
$0.000000000000000000000000038
-96.19%
ELIZA
$0.001656
+0.24%
BNB
$755.68
-0.89%
USDC
$0.9999
-0.01%
NET
$0.00011151
+0.98%
PANews
2024/12/31 17:14
As 2025 approaches, let’s take a look at how crypto VCs view market performance and potential opportunities
Standing at the starting point of 2025, PANews invited more than a dozen top VCs to share their observations and thoughts on the crypto industry. They reviewed the highlights of the past year, analyzed the opportunities and challenges of the current market, and made predictions on future development trends.
MORE
$0.10315
-1.71%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
FUTURE
$0.14554
+0.01%
PANews
2024/12/31 16:08
