2025-08-06 Wednesday
Year-end review series丨Twists and turns, a picture to review the glorious 2024 🪶👇
This year, the crypto industry has grown amid doubts and twists and turns
PANews
2024/12/27 17:08
CZ publicly recommends the AI data track. How does OORT start the commercial narrative through DeAI?
Funded by giants such as Microsoft and Google, OORT is a pioneer in the field of decentralized AI. It creates a decentralized trust infrastructure for the AI era. While realizing commercial applications, it promotes the democratization and popularization of AI development processes through innovative DeAI (decentralized artificial intelligence) solutions.
DEAI
$0.04966
-11.90%
OORT
$0.0233
-15.27%
AI
$0.1171
-4.25%
TRUST
$0.0005195
+0.77%
PANews
2024/12/27 16:30
Top 10 leading projects in 2024: the highest increase is over 230 times, and 7 Meme coins are on the list
Seven of the top ten cryptocurrencies with the highest gains this year are meme coins.
GAINS
$0.02447
-0.64%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
MEME
$0.001639
-6.28%
PANews
2024/12/27 16:20
Capture the PumpFun team wallet address from the 20-second video. Which tokens were traded?
The PumpFun team is actively trading low market cap tokens.
CAP
$0.07238
-2.72%
WALLET
$0.02717
+10.26%
SECOND
$0.0000116
-3.33%
PANews
2024/12/27 14:05
OSL Trading Hours: Russia expands Bitcoin foreign trade applications, and the market generally expects the upcoming "copycat season"
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
TRADE
$0.13921
-4.08%
PANews
2024/12/27 12:07
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.27)
meme waterdrops
MEME
$0.001639
-6.28%
MEMES
$0.00008846
-0.38%
PANews
2024/12/27 10:59
The 2024 "Training Guide" for Senior Traders: How to Seize Opportunities from Volatility and Hold Profits
In this article, PANews interviews and organizes several senior traders to share their operating experience and investment lessons in 2024, and explores how to optimize trading strategies, capture market opportunities and maintain profits.
HOLD
$0.00004744
-8.18%
PANews
2024/12/27 10:42
PA Daily | Pantera Capital CEO predicts that August 2025 will be the peak of this cycle; Vitalik donates 10 million baht to the zoo where Moo Deng is located
Animoca Brands: No official tokens or NFTs have been released; BonkDAO plans to destroy 1.69 trillion BONKs; the 30th address on the Bitcoin rich list transferred 11,999 BTC.
BTC
$113,978.85
-0.40%
PANews
2024/12/26 17:13
Daos.World: The MEME circle is once again setting off a wave of DAO funds
This article will analyze the characteristics, potential and risks of this emerging platform from multiple dimensions such as platform architecture, operating mechanism, and participation methods.
DAO
$0.1197
-0.91%
MEME
$0.001639
-6.28%
PANews
2024/12/26 16:00
Detailed explanation of the changing trends of emerging agents: AI companions and robots may have great potential
The market is always on the lookout for unique, niche AI agents. The potential market for AI companions and robots is huge and is expected to gain significant traction by early 2025.
AI
$0.1171
-4.25%
PANews
2024/12/26 14:57
